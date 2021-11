Arizona, Arizona Wildcats, Adia Barnes, Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds and Zias, NCAA Division II, McKale Center. The starting lineup and rotations were the biggest questions for the Arizona Wildcats heading into the season. Head coach Adia Barnes was asked if she was going to have any hockey-style line changes. She said that it was likely, and held true to her word in the Wildcats’ 84-25 exhibition victory over Division II Eastern New Mexico.

