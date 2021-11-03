Trupanion (TRUP) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.18). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA)...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.14 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) reported Q3 revenue of $353.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Paysafe Limited sees Q4 2021 revenue of $355-365 million, versus the...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million. GUIDANCE:. Wix.com sees Q4 2021...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion. For earnings...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Docebo...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.4 million. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.61 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.48 million. For earnings history and...
CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.17, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$814.9 million, versus Cdn$704.7 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CAE, Inc. (CAE) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Apyx Medical...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.90, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $589.79 million.
Comments / 0