Douglas residents killed in plane crash

WILTON (CBS13) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the Wilton plane crash that left four family members hurt. According to the report on the Oct. 14 crash, the WSK Mielec AN-2TD was taking off when the pilot reported that the aircraft’s controls were not responding. The plane continued to pitch up, prompting the pilot to bank left towards an open area. The pilot reported that he was unable to push the control yoke forward, with the report describing the pilot as feeling like he was “stretching” the cables with forward pressure. Less than a minute after taking...

WILTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO