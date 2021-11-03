CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Douglas residents killed in plane crash

By Wyoming News Exchange
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS (WNE) — Well-known retired Douglas teachers Don and Cindy Sutphin died in a plane crash around 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, outside of Harrison, Nebraska. The reason for the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza crash is listed as unknown...

