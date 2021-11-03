CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premium Cosmetics 2021 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.8% by forecast 2027 | Coty, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, LVMH, Shiseido, Chanel

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

The Premium Cosmetics market research report delves further into the industry's current and future trends. The report also includes a comprehensive geographical analysis that gives readers a detailed picture of the market's regional evolution. This analysis can be used by market actors to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. A...

www.lasvegasherald.com

bostonnews.net

Global Garbage Bags Market to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2031

Mobile crane manufacturers are pushing with research & development endeavors, aimed towards product development for industry specific activity. Increasing investments in the building and construction sector by public and private organizations is the primary factor driving demand for mobile cranes on a global scale. Infrastructure development in rapidly expanding urban areas will contribute to long term prospects in the industry. The mobile crane market is projected to reflect a healthy rate of growth with a 6% CAGR during the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. High prices and frequent innovations in mobile crane offerings are likely to bolster leasing and rental agreements in the market through the coming decade. Automation initiatives and the improvements to maneuverability are also driving the development and distribution of mobile cranes.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Mini Dumper Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Barbieri Srl, NIBBI, Camisa Brothers, Abbati

Global Mini Dumper Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mini Dumper market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mini Dumper market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

High Organic Growth Quotient To Dictate The Growth Of The Growth Factors Market

The Growth Factors Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chitosan Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the chitosan market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the chitosan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%-16%. In this market, industrial are the largest segment by grade, whereas food & beverages is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing population and growing agricultural & industrial activities.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
Las Vegas Herald

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market to Witness Increased Consumer Interest in Niche Healthcare Applications: FMI Report

Market participants in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry are pushing for the development and distribution of bio-based offerings for sustainability opportunities in the near future. Future Market Insights, Dubai: The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is expected to display a steady a rise with a CAGR of over 4.2%...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Professional Hair Oil Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | L'Oreal Professionnel, Kerastase, Agadir

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Professional Hair Oil Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Moroccanoil, Kerastase, Milbon, Oil of Marrakesh, Agadir, Macadamia Natural Oil, Redken, Schwarzkopf Professional, L'Oreal Professionnel, Matrix Biolage, Orofluido, Kevin Murphy & Wella Professional etc.
HAIR CARE
Las Vegas Herald

Agricultural Robots Market is expected to reach at high CAGR of 29% by 2028 | DataM Intelligence

Robotics and automation are the most focused technologies in the cutting-edge agriculture region. The integration of robot answers in farming practices is posing lucrative growth avenues globally. The rising call for agricultural produce coupled with the growing populace is forcing the governments and farming communities in the direction of excessive-productiveness farming practices including precision farming and clever agriculture. Furthermore, the declining arable land and shortage in agricultural inputs are also motivating using sustainable farming practices that adhere to the 'regulation of minimum' in meals production. Robotics evolved because of the promising answer for sustainable farming owing to their well-timed and accurate overall performance in a big selection of crop production activities.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Cell Dissociation Market worth USD 561 million by 2026

According to the new market research report "Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#L Oreal#Shiseido#Lvmh#Chanel#Coty Est E Lauder#Elizabeth Arden Inc#Kao Corporation#Procter Gamble Company#P G
Las Vegas Herald

Voice Assistant Application Market projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 32.4%

According to a new market research report "Voice Assistant Application Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Channel Integration (Websites, Mobile Applications), Application Area (Smart Banking, Connected Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the voice assistant application market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the voice assistant application market include advancements in voice-based AI technologies, rising adoption of voice-enabled devices, increasing focus on customer engagement, and emergence of low-code platforms for voice assistant applications.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cat Flap Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Endura, Savic, Cat Flap Fever Industries

Global Cat Flap Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Cat Flap market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cat Flap market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Lip Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis by 2021-2028

The global Lip Care Packaging Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028). Lip care products include dust, harmful sun rays, and drying effects caused by wind and cold to protect and nourish the lips. Paraffin, beeswax, camphor, flavors, sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, and several other ingredients make up these products. Increased demand for multi-functional, organic lip care products, supported by increased health concerns, has fuelled the use of lip care products, fueling the growth of the global packaging market for lip care products. To attract more customers, lip care manufacturers are continuously trying to bring the latest and efficient packaging system to the market. The Lip care packaging market has launched various innovative lip care packaging products that appeal to customers' aesthetic sense, ultimately leading to increased sales. Lip care packaging generally involves roll-ons, pots, jars, and tins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Thermal Imaging Market will Reach $4.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Thermal Imaging Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis, by Product Type (Modules, Cameras, Scopes), Type (Handheld and Standstill), Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), Application, Wavelength (SWIR, MWIR, LWIR), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Thermal Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the global thermal imaging market include Increasing government expenditure on the aerospace & defense sector boosting the growth of the thermal imaging market, increasing adoption of thermal imaging in the automotive industry, growing R&D investments by companies, governments, and capital firms for developing innovative thermal imaging solutions, and others.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare EDI Market worth USD 4.4 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Healthcare EDI Market by Component (Solution, Service), Delivery Mode (On-premise & Cloud, Mobile) Transaction Type (Claims Management, Payment Remittance, Payments, Healthcare Supply Chain), End-User & Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Bone Harvester market Grow with CAGR of 2.4% | Top Countries Data and strategies that describe level of competition and upcoming forecasts to 2027

The global Bone Harvester market was valued at 12.6 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. Bone Harvester market 2021 offers Current market size, forecast, opportunities, Key drivers and restraints, Industry trend, new product approvals/launch, pricing analysis, and Competitive Landscape. Bone Harvester market report also offers the Impact of Covid-19 with Market segment insights. This market study covers the worldwide and provincial Bone Harvester market with a top to bottom examination of the general development possibilities in the Bone Harvester market. Besides, it reveals insight into the thorough competitive landscape of the worldwide Bone Harvester market. The report further offers an instrument panel outline of driving organizations including their fruitful advertising methodologies, market commitment, and ongoing improvements in both noteworthy and present situations.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Lipgloss Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Coty, Inc., L'Oreal International, Shiseido Company, Limited

Global Lipgloss Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Lipgloss market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Lipgloss market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Coty Stock Surges As Kylie Cosmetics, Gucci Drive Q1 Earnings Beat, Forecast Boost

Coty shares surged higher Monday after the luxury brands and cosmetics group posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings and unveiled plans to sell a $215 million stake in its Wella beauty care division. Coty, whose brands include CoverGirl, Max Factor, Burberry, Hugo Boss and Kylie Cosmetics, said adjusted earnings for the...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Global Digital Microscopes Market Overview – — Adigital microscope is a miniaturized version of an original optical microscope that makes use of digital optics to produce an image on a digital display screen, sometimes via software running on an optical computer chip. The most typical examples include microscope slides, which may be used for teaching or research purposes. Microscope images are displayed in the form of graphs, as 3-D movies, in color or black-and-white (sepia, grayscale, etc.) or in a full spectrum format (red, green, blue, mauve, iptan, sangean, or other colors} with adjustable color temperatures and response. Microscope images can also be viewed through eyeglasses with filters, or by using a combination of regular glasses and a color camera. The global digital microscopes market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Grass Fed Beef Market are expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR in terms of value, reaching US$ 17.9 Bn in 2031

Growing awareness regarding health benefits and consumption of a balanced diet, along with increasing sales of bulk food ingredients via online retail channels are expected to provide impetus to grass fed beef market growth. Considering this, FMI has projected the sales of grass fed beef to expand at a 3.7% CAGR through 2031 in terms of volume.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Eye Cosmetics Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amway, Shiseido, Revlon, Chanel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Eye Cosmetics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Eye Cosmetics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MAKEUP

