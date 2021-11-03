Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ: FRGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.02 million.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) reported Q3 FFO of $0.85, versus $0.65 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.25 billion, versus $16.25 billion reported last year. For earnings...
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.96 million. GUIDANCE:. Xponential Fitness,...
StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.
Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) click here.
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Docebo...
Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.3. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) click here.
Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.4 million. For earnings history and...
Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.46), $0.15 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $994.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $942.64 million. "We were pleased...
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.38). Revenue for the quarter came in at $446.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $518.2 million.
Investing.com - Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) reported Tuesday a narrower third-quarter loss than expected amid a boost from the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Wynn Resorts announced a loss per share of $1.24 on revenue of $994.6 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated a per-share loss of $1.34 on revenue of $939.69 million.
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 4. Patrick Pacious, president...
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q3 FFO of $0.33, versus $0.25 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 billion, versus $724 billion reported last year. For...
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share increased 138.5%...
STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) reported Q3 FFO of $0.52, versus $0.47 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $199.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. GUIDANCE:. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $1.98-$2.00. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $2.15-$2.20. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $245.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Equinox Gold Corp....
