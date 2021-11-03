CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.02

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI) Misses Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ: FRGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.02 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.85

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) reported Q3 FFO of $0.85, versus $0.65 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.25 billion, versus $16.25 billion reported last year. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.96 million. GUIDANCE:. Xponential Fitness,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Park Hotels Resorts#Ffo#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

StoneMor Inc (STON) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Docebo...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.3. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Nuvve Holding (NVVE) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.4 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Misses Q3 EPS by 15c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.46), $0.15 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $994.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $942.64 million. "We were pleased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.38). Revenue for the quarter came in at $446.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $518.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Wynn Resorts Reports Narrower Loss in Q3

Investing.com - Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) reported Tuesday a narrower third-quarter loss than expected amid a boost from the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Wynn Resorts announced a loss per share of $1.24 on revenue of $994.6 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated a per-share loss of $1.34 on revenue of $939.69 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Choice Hotels' (CHH) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 4. Patrick Pacious, president...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.33

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q3 FFO of $0.33, versus $0.25 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 billion, versus $724 billion reported last year. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share increased 138.5%...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

STORE Capital (STOR) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.52

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) reported Q3 FFO of $0.52, versus $0.47 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $199.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. GUIDANCE:. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $1.98-$2.00. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $2.15-$2.20. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $245.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Equinox Gold Corp....
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy