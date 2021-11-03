Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO