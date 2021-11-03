CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Transition of Hell Creek site to Little Shell Tribe continues

By MTN
KRTV News
KRTV News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atXFM_0cljgvvk00

Transition of the Hell Creek recreation area at Fort Peck Lake to the Little Shell Tribe is progressing, with the tribe expected to open its reservation system later this year for the 2022 season.

In August 2019 , the tribe sent a letter of intent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the tribe intends to lease and operate the Hell Creek Recreation Area. It is located about 25 miles north of Jordan on the Hell Creek Arm of Fort Peck Lake.

“The real positive thing out of this is we are looking for economic avenues to be a successful standalone tribe in terms of our own economic success. This is one of them where the opportunity is there. We’re not asking the government for any money. We’re going to do this on our own. I think that shows our drive and willingness to become a self-sustained tribe,” tribal chairman Gerald Gray said at the time.

Gray says the opportunity fell into his lap when he was fishing in a walleye tournament in the Hell Creek area. He says he learned the State Parks were not going to renew their lease as of April 30, 2021. “I was like, 'Well, wait a minute. Why can’t the tribe pick it up?'” Gray said.

During a call this week between the tribe; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the site at Fort Peck Lake, the parties discussed next steps in the process to assign FWP’s existing lease to the Little Shell.

The goal is to have FWP’s Parks & Recreation Board review and vote on the lease assignment at its December 9 meeting. After that, it must be approved by the Corps.

In mid-October, Chairman Gray and Little Shell staff shadowed state park employees as they winterized facilities at Hell Creek in preparation for assuming responsibility for managing the recreation area.

MTN
Hell Creek recreation area at Fort Peck Lake

The tribe is currently drafting its management plan for Hell Creek. After it is reviewed and approved by the Corps, the tribe can begin taking camping and day use reservations for the 2022 season. More details about how to access the new reservation system will be announced at that time.

“The tribe is looking forward to providing a smooth transition for the reservation system, and we are excited for the upcoming season with Hell Creek users,” said Gray.

People planning to visit Hell Creek next year can expect to enjoy the same basic services. The FWP web page for the site says:

On the Hell Creek Arm of Fort Peck Lake, this park provides facilities for most water sports, as well as excellent multi-species fishing, including walleye, northern pike, and smallmouth bass. Hell Creek also serves as a launching point for boat camping in the wild and scenic Missouri Breaks. There are 71 campsites, 44 of which have electrical hookups. The park also offers a comfort station, potable water, playground, trails, fish cleaning station, RV dump station and a group facility you can reserve for special events. Hell Creek Marina, a private marina offering bait, groceries, gas and other services, is located at Hell Creek State Park.

FWP director Hank Worsech said in a news release: “It’s been a pleasure working with Chairman (Gerald) Gray on the transition process. He has demonstrated his strong leadership, his tenacity in strengthening his tribe, and his commitment to conserving the resources at Hell Creek and preserving the access and recreational opportunities the public enjoys.”

Comments / 0

Related
Missoulian

Bull moose shot, antlers illegally taken in refuge

A young bull moose was illegally killed by an archery hunter in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge around Sept. 4 and its antlers were later sawed off. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge, reported the incident on Thursday and is seeking information from the public in an attempt to find the perpetrators. CMR officers investigated the scene on the south side of the Missouri River with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks agents on Sept. 21.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

Welcome back home: Bison return to Rocky Boy Reservation

BOX ELDER — Jason Belcourt said he teared up when the first of 11 buffalo arrived at the Rocky Boy reservation on Sunday night as part of an effort to reintroduce bison on the reservation, which have been absent from the land since the late 1990s. “He jumped off the trailer went into the round […] The post Welcome back home: Bison return to Rocky Boy Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Missouri State
Only In Wisconsin

See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some wild areas that are unbelievably vast and beautiful, and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is one of them. Stretching across thousands of acres, the refuge is part of the largest wetland bog in Wisconsin. It’s home to some incredible wildlife, including a population of rare whooping cranes that has to […] The post See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
idahocountyfreepress.com

Fish and Game to stock 37,000 pheasants

2021 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas and private property access agreement sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is amongst the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
AGRICULTURE
cntraveler.com

Spearfishing for Sturgeon, the Living Dinosaurs of the Midwest

In a total whiteout, with wind and snow whipping my face and no way to tell when the ice I’m standing on stops and the white sky starts, I notice small boxes of color that I recognize as ice shanties across Wisconsin’s Lake Winnebago. In the distance, I hear a chainsaw roaring through the ice, while a couple of teenagers whiz past me on four wheelers. It’s sturgeon spearfishing season in Wisconsin, and the shanties are inhabited by those hoping to spear a beast of a sturgeon.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Fort Peck Lake#The Little Shell Tribe#The Hell Creek Arm#Fwp#Parks Recreation Board#Corps
Missoulian

A giant human, a small RV and fall fly fishing

Big Steve Brown stood safely outside the RV and motioned for me to throw it in reverse. With the rear end suspended out in space, I pumped the brakes, and the rig lurched over the ice, ever closer to the cliff. “Keep coming back,” Steve said. I debated releasing my...
HOBBIES
Watertown Daily Times

Creek receives DNR grant to help remediate site

JOHNSON CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $35,000 Brownfields Grant to the Village of Johnson Creek to help with cleanup at a prominent location on Union Street, just north of downtown. The financial award is from the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program, which provides contractor...
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
neworleanscitybusiness.com

$1.6M ‘Little Creek’ development in St. Tammany underway

Construction is set to begin on Little Creek, a $1.6 million development in St. Tammany Parish that will house a Domino’s Pizza. Gulf State Real Estate Services and Gulf States Construction Services said they are constructing a 3,000-square-foot building for the restaurant. An additional 1,400-square-foot building will be up for lease, a news release said.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
kymkemp.com

Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe Restores Section of Powers Creek to Improve Fish Habitat for Endangered and Threatened Salmonid Species in Mad River

To help restore threatened salmonid populations in the Mad River, the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe is enhancing vital fish habitat in Powers Creek, one of the main tributaries of the river that flows through Blue Lake Rancheria and the City of Blue Lake. The tribe recently received $175,000 in federal funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Services for the multi-phase project which includes replanting native riparian and floodplain forest, reshaping the creek’s channel for improved fish passage, and increasing in-stream structure with logs, rocks, and gravel beds where salmonid species typically like to spawn and rear. The Mad River is home to several endangered and threatened species, including Chinook salmon, coho salmon, and winter-run and summer-run steelhead.
BLUE LAKE, CA
ifiberone.com

Tribes Protest N-Reactor Project on Hanford Site

RICHLAND, Wash. -- An advanced nuclear reactor proposal at the Hanford site is spurring opposition from local tribes. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy saying they do not support the company X-energy's small modular reactor proposal. Mason Murphy, energy...
RICHLAND, WA
The Oregonian

Waterfall loop on McKenzie River is a perfect hike for fall

The McKenzie River rushes through the forests of the central Cascades, its cold, blue-tinted waters surrounded by a magnificent display of yellow, orange and red. The scenic Cascade Mountain river is beautiful any time of year, but especially so come fall, when deciduous trees that line its banks change color for the season.
TRAVEL
KRTV News

KRTV News

2K+
Followers
673
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy