Baltimore Colts running back, Ravens announcer Tom Matte dies at 82

 6 days ago

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at age 82.

He won a Super Bowl V ring with the Colts and was a radio analyst for the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV.

The Ravens announced his passing Wednesday on social media.

“Tom was one of this community’s heroes,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. “I remember being so excited to meet him at Colts training camp when I was a kid. The way he embraced us was truly special. Many years later, when the Ravens came to Baltimore in 1996, it was amazing to then see our team embrace him.

“Tom will be greatly missed, and I send my heartfelt condolences to Judy and his family.”

A two-time Pro Bowl selection , Matte rushed for 4,646 yards and 45 touchdowns and caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards and 12 scores in 142 games with the Colts from 1961-72. He led the league with 11 rushing TDs in 1969.

Matte rushed for 116 yards on just 11 carries in Baltimore’s 16-7 loss to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III.

He worked for the Ravens from 1996 through 2005.

A Pittsburgh native, Matte was an All-American at Ohio State before being drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the Colts in 1961.

247Sports

Former Colts RB, Ohio State All-American Tom Matte dead at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ohio State football All-American Tom Matte died Tuesday, as reported by The Baltimore Sun. The former top 10 pick in the 1961 NFL Draft and two-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent his entire pro football with the Colts from 1961-72, was 82 years old.
NFL
