CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: New Hospitalizations Reported In CT; Latest Case Breakdown By County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t77Rs_0cljgqW700

There were 11 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut as the daily positive infection rate dropped back below 2 percent.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 3, there were 21,470 tests administered, resulting in 391 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 1.82 percent daily infection rate.

The 11 new COVID-19 patients brought the total number hospitalized up to 215 after dropping below 200 a week earlier.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.87 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 404,218 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Nov. 3:

  • Fairfield : 112,783 (11,956 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven : 105,840 (12,382);
  • Hartford : 99,048 (11,108);
  • New London : 27,685 (10,439);
  • Litchfield : 17,240 (9,560);
  • Middlesex : 14,974 (9,218);
  • Windham : 13,483 (11,545);
  • Tolland : 11,413 (7,572).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

18 Philipse Road, Kent, NY 10512

KENT, N.Y. — A property at 18 Philipse Road in Kent is listed at $801,000. Check out the details of this listing: Type: Property MLS ID: H6116973 1.37 acres Built in 1935 2 Bedrooms …
KENT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
Tolland, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
Daily Voice

Authorities Probe Bomb Threat In Newark [DEVELOPING]

Police and fire departments rushed to the scene of a bomb threat in Newark Tuesday morning, developing reports say.The threat was made on the 200 block of Norfolk Street just before 11:10 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.Newark Emergency Services Division was also called to the sc…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

CT Deli Heavily Damaged By Fire

A popular Connecticut deli and bakery was heavily damaged by an overnight fire.The fire started around 11:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8 at the New London County Avventura Bakery & Deli in Stonington, said Stonington Fire Chief Eric Heath.Heath said the department was alerted to the fire by numerous 9…
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
158K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy