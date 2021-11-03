COVID-19: New Hospitalizations Reported In CT; Latest Case Breakdown By County

There were 11 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut as the daily positive infection rate dropped back below 2 percent.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 3, there were 21,470 tests administered, resulting in 391 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 1.82 percent daily infection rate.

The 11 new COVID-19 patients brought the total number hospitalized up to 215 after dropping below 200 a week earlier.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.87 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 404,218 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Nov. 3:

Fairfield : 112,783 (11,956 per 100,000 residents);

: 112,783 (11,956 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 105,840 (12,382);

: 105,840 (12,382); Hartford : 99,048 (11,108);

: 99,048 (11,108); New London : 27,685 (10,439);

: 27,685 (10,439); Litchfield : 17,240 (9,560);

: 17,240 (9,560); Middlesex : 14,974 (9,218);

: 14,974 (9,218); Windham : 13,483 (11,545);

: 13,483 (11,545); Tolland : 11,413 (7,572).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

