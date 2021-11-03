COVID-19: New Hospitalizations Reported In CT; Latest Case Breakdown By County
There were 11 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut as the daily positive infection rate dropped back below 2 percent.
In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 3, there were 21,470 tests administered, resulting in 391 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 1.82 percent daily infection rate.
The 11 new COVID-19 patients brought the total number hospitalized up to 215 after dropping below 200 a week earlier.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.87 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 404,218 confirmed cases.
The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Nov. 3:
- Fairfield : 112,783 (11,956 per 100,000 residents);
- New Haven : 105,840 (12,382);
- Hartford : 99,048 (11,108);
- New London : 27,685 (10,439);
- Litchfield : 17,240 (9,560);
- Middlesex : 14,974 (9,218);
- Windham : 13,483 (11,545);
- Tolland : 11,413 (7,572).
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
