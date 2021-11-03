Shannon Medical Center to Begin Vaccinating Children Monday

SAN ANGELO, TX – Following approval by the CDC, Shannon Medical Center will begin vaccinating children for COVID-19.

According to Shannon Medical Center's Director of Marketing Lydny Stone, on Nov. 8, Shannon will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The vaccine will be available at the Shannon Vaccine Clinic, 3501 Knickerbocker Rd. Appointments are not required, but parents may reserve a time online by going to www.shannonhealth.com/ COVIDvaccine .

The Shannon Vaccine Clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccine guidelines, please visit the Shannon COVID-19 information page at www.shannonhealth.com/covid19 or www.CDC.gov .