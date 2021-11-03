CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Medical Center to Begin Vaccinating Children Monday

By Matt Trammell
 7 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Following approval by the CDC, Shannon Medical Center will begin vaccinating children for COVID-19.

According to Shannon Medical Center's Director of Marketing Lydny Stone, on Nov. 8, Shannon will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The vaccine will be available at the Shannon Vaccine Clinic, 3501 Knickerbocker Rd. Appointments are not required, but parents may reserve a time online by going to www.shannonhealth.com/ COVIDvaccine .

The Shannon Vaccine Clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccine guidelines, please visit the Shannon COVID-19 information page at www.shannonhealth.com/covid19 or www.CDC.gov .

Texas 2119
7d ago

I’m just curious! Why did they start the vaccine for children now? When the vaccine isn’t even working on adults! 🥴

San Angelo LIVE!

Atmos Energy & San Angelo ISD Gift 4th & 5th Graders with Hank the Cowdog Chapter Books

On Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, San Angelo ISD 4th and 5th grade students received their very own copy of a chapter book from the “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life” series by John Erickson donated by Atmos Energy and an anonymous donor in collaboration with our literacy initiative, San Angelo READS! “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life Series 1”, which was given to our 4th grade students, follows Hank as he teaches students all about ranching and raising livestock while “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life Series 4”, which was given to our 5th grade students, Hank teaches students all about the four seasons in…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene Fire Department Confirms No Injuries in House Fire

ABILENE, TX –– An Abilene family may face extensive damage to their home after a fire began on the second floor of their house. According to local news sources, earlier this morning when the homeowners arrived at the Sayles neighborhood they found firefighters fighting the fire. According to the Abilene Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the area near South 6th Street and Vine Street.  The cause of the fire and the damage caused by the flames and smoke have not been confirmed at this time. No injuries have been reported and the fire is now under control.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

New San Angelo MMA Gym Offering Children's Anti-Bullying Program

SAN ANGELO, TX – The building where women used to go shop for dresses is now a spot for hand to hand combat. MMA Fighter, Angel Delgado, and his wife Veronica have opened up a MMA Fitness Center in the shop formally known as the Frizzled Feathers Boutique. No Xcuses MMA Fitness, located at 2006 W. Beauregard, offers a number of programs including a Combat Team, a MMA Fitness class, and a Kids Anti-Bully Program. In the MMA Fitness class, athletes will do a mixed martial arts based workout. In the workout fighters will train by performing basic exercises and techniques used in MMA. For $60…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Council Approves Sale of Alcohol In Junell Center at ASU

SAN ANGELO, TX –– During this week's meeting, the city council voted unanimously to approve Angelo State University to sell alcohol at the Junnell Center. The original request made by University Food Services –– on behalf of ASU –– to the TABC was denied because the sports complex is within 300 feet of a school. As part of the consent agenda, the city would approve the variance and allow alcohol to be sold during indoor sporting events. During the city council meeting, a couple of members of the community asked the council to reconsider the approval. They argued inebriated patrons could…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighters Discover Burned Body After Responding to Emergency Call

MIDLAND, TX –– Firefighters with the Midland Fire Department made a startling discovery after being dispatched to a home on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:45 p.m. firefighters were sent to a possible structure fire at the 5000 block of FM 1213. When firefighters arrived at the scene they realized there was no structure fire –– only a freshly burned body. While the investigation is still underway, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim may be female. The body will be sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hendrick Health Dials Down The Covid-19 Safety Level

ABILENE, TX –– The Hendrick Health Community system is dialing it back on the Covid-19 Safety Level dial as coronavirus cases continue to decrease. According to the hospital, the system is now in Level 4 –– Severe. During the latest surge in cases, the safety level dial had reached Level 6 --Emergency. The change is based on the seven-day community positivity rate and the case count in the hospital. The change will impact the visitation restrictions to allow two visitors per non-COVID patient in the facility at a time. Visitors must be checked in at screening stations. Underage visitors…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Infections Down to Single Digits in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The number of Covid-19 infections is down to single digits Monday according to information released by the City of San Angelo Health Department.   Sources confirm there were less than ten Covid infections each day Saturday, Sunday and Monday in San Angelo.   No Covid related fatalities were reported Monday.   Total Cases for last 3 days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday): 24 · Saturday – 8 · Sunday – 7 · Monday - 9 October 23, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,834 Active cases: 169 Currently hospitalized: 20 New positives for today: 8 October 24, 2021 COVID-19 report…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Moderna Announces Positive Results in Covid Vaccine Trial for Kids

CAMBRIDGE, MA –– On Monday, Moderna announced positive results in the trials currently underway for a coronavirus vaccine in kids ages 6 to 11.  According to the pharmaceutical company, children involved in the Phase 2/3 study, dubbed KidCOVE study, "showed a robust neutralizing antibody response after two doses of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level with a favorable safety profile." The KidCOVE study has had nearly 5,000 participants between the ages of 6 to 12. The children were given two doses of mRNA-1273 to healthy children 28-days apart. The group was divided into three age groups: 6…
PUBLIC HEALTH
