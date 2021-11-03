CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADM to acquire Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

By Judie Bizzozero
Cover picture for the articleADM announced Tuesday it is acquiring Kennesaw, Georgia-based Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes for an undisclosed amount. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes is a global provider of probiotic and dietary supplements using probiotic, prebiotic, and enzyme...

