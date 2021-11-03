ADM to acquire Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of using living strains of genetically engineered bacteria to treat human disease seemed like science-fiction. But that was Synlogic’s goal when I started with the company as employee number 3 just over 7 years ago. Since that time, we’ve grown to nearly 100 in size. We’ve had our ups and downs just like any start-up, but the important thing was that we were, and continue to be, fully committed to the challenge that comes with bringing a new therapeutic modality to patients with high unmet need. Can we construct these organisms? Will they be active in vivo? Even if they are, can we manufacture them at scale? What will the regulatory agencies say? Will they even let us dose these things to human beings? This was some of the collective thinking from those of us present in the earliest days, but in what’s been a relatively short amount of time we’ve constructed numerous engineered strains with novel function, filed several INDs, and robustly manufactured multiple clinical strains at scale, and now we’re seeing the payoff – clinical data showing significant therapeutic benefit in actual human patients.

