The man convicted of killing 21 Savage's brother in South London last year has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Tyrece Fuller, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter during a trial in July for the killing of the Atlanta rapper's brother, Terrell Davis-Emmons, 27. On Oct. 28, a London judge sentenced Fuller to a decade in prison, according to a report from The Metropolitan Police. He was given another three years for possession of an offensive weapon. That time will run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence. Fuller, an aspiring professional boxer, reportedly refused to attend the sentencing.

