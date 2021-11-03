CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter to be ‘icy and flaky’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unusually warm and stormy summer, the Great Lakes region has in store a “frosty flip-flop” winter,...

Michigan is About to Get Hit with Hazardous Winter Weather – Here’s Where

Lower Michigan is finally getting some of its first snowflakes of the season, and that’s all fun and games until the roads get slippery. I personally hate driving in winter weather. Whether it’s snow or ice, it’s not fun, and the first snowfall of the season usually has people driving as if they’ve never seen the white stuff.
MICHIGAN STATE
959theriver.com

Lake Effect Snow! Oh My!

So watching the weather this week on TV I’ve seen several of our weather forecast prognosticators use the S word! You know, Snow! By Friday they are saying we could see some snow mixed with rain (a lovely thought, no) and the temps are dipping down enough to make it all possible. We’ve had a run of pretty mild weather over the past couple of months so I guess Ma Nature figures it’s time to pay up! The Great Lakes are warm and with cold winds blowing across them we here in the midwest, we can expect a good shot of lake effect snow over the next few months. I know, I know let sleeping dogs lie, but sadly it does look like we could be in for some white stuff sooner and more abundantly than is usual. Found a great piece on lake effect snow so have at it and read below.
CHICAGO, IL
leelanaunews.com

MDOT plans fall short at M-72 and Co. Rd. 651

When Michigan Department of Transportation announced planned safety upgrades at the intersection of Co. Rd. 651 and M-72 late last month we were thrilled. Anyone who travels that intersection on their way to and from Traverse City via M-72 should also be excited. The busy intersection has become increasingly dangerous with many feeling like they are taking their lives into […]
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Great trip. Glad to be home.

'The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back.” “The Probability of Miracles” —Wendy Wunder Distance provides perspective. That’s what I learned late last month during a long-anticipated out-of-state trip to Colorado. Joe and I hadn’t ventured outside the Mitten in years — close to a decade. We made […]
LIFESTYLE
leelanaunews.com

Record hunt on North Manitou

Only the long and storied history of pursuing deer on North Manitou Island kept the week-long hunt that ended Saturday from setting records. By the numbers, the hunt was the most successful in more than two decades. Judging by the number of smiles exiting the Mishe Mokwa ferry on Sunday, the 2021 hunt was definitely one to remember as much […]
LIFESTYLE
leelanaunews.com

Snowshoe experience expanded for STEM challenge

The popular snowshoe experience program at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore) has been expanded into a multi-session curriculum arc designed to suit the needs of the changing classroom. Now, all 4th grade classes within the Great Lakes Basin can apply to participate in a STEM design challenge. The overarching theme for all these menus is called “Wandering the […]
EDUCATION
leelanaunews.com

EGLE investigates marina painting

What started as a preventative maintenance project has since became a major headache for the village of Northport. After starting work on a marina project village President Steve Wetherbee received a phone call from Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Energy October 8 informing him a complaint had been filed with EGLE about the work being done and […]
NORTHPORT, MI
leelanaunews.com

Photo

The rolling hills of Leelanau County are still awash with color more than a week into November. This photo was taken looking north from the intersection of Bodus and Schomberg roads in Centerville Township. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Cartoon

An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanaunews.com

LONG-AWAITED SUGAR LOAF DEMOLITION BEGINS

The “main demolition phase for the removal of the abandoned hotel structure” at Sugar Loaf Resort began last week and is expected to continue for six to eight more weeks, according to a spokesman for Envirologic, a Kalamazoo-based firm that is overseeing the project. There are still no clues about who actually owns Sugar Loaf, or what might happen on […]
LIFESTYLE
leelanaunews.com

Deer opener Monday

While deer hunting technically started way back in mid- September for youths or even Labor Day for Native American hunters, the big one comes Monday. Opening day for firearms deer season. Conservation officer Patrick McManus is hoping for a safe season. “Deer are definitely fun to hunt, but safety is just as important,” McManus said. “The three big things are […]
LIFESTYLE
leelanaunews.com

G-L reopens after COVID closure

School is back in session at Glen Lake Community Schools after COVID outbreak caused the district’s first cancellation since March 16, 2020. That’s roughly 230 school days. Glen Lake confirmed 19 COVID cases last week in the preschool and elementary, and four in the secondary building affecting both students and staff, according to Glen Lake and Michigan Department of Health […]
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Photo

These Leelanau County couples who celebrate their anniversaries together, have met each October for 44 years without interruption after first coming together as parents of St. Mary School students. The group includes: Ray and Mary Pleva, celebrating 59 years; Dorothy and Dave Couturier, celebrating 57 years; Barb and Mike Kirt, 57 years; and Bonnie and Ken Denoyer, celebrating 55 years.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Soil-erosion permits

Village of Suttons Bay Northporte Development LLC (Northporte Construction) Excavation for the construction of Harbor Heights Condominium – no address yet ($1,008). Bingham Township Tom Ray (Camelot Construction Development) Remove top soil for pole barn at 3940 S. Lake Leelanau ($140). Bryan Ray (David Wilson) Clearing a 30x40 area to place foundation for an addition to existing garage at 3475 […]
SUTTONS BAY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Twp. approves REUs for project

An increase in the number of REU (Residential Equivalent Units) for a proposed apartment building with office space was approved this week by the Leland Township Board. The board voted 4-0 Monday with Clerk Lisa Brookfield excused to approve a request from Bob Hawley, owner of the building most-recently used for township offices, who is tearing down the structure at […]
LELAND, MI
leelanaunews.com

Marketplace on Nov. 20

The Cedar-Maple City Lions Club will host a vendor marketplace Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, which will be held at the Lions Community Building in Maple City, will feature work from local artists, crafts, jewelry, and other items. If you are interested in participating or have questions, call Stacey at 231-944-3643 for find the […]
MAPLE CITY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Leelanau History

5 YEARS AGO November 10, 2016 Leelanau County’s longest-serving commissioner couldn’t be happier with General Election results — she was reelected, her husband was reelected Solon Township supervisor and her favorite candidate will soon become the President of the United States. “I’m really happy for our country,” Melinda Lautner said. “I didn’t really vote for him as a person, but […]
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanaunews.com

County gets new ‘fish cop’

Just a few days on the job, state conservation officer Jack Gorno has observed something special about Leelanau County. “From what I’ve noticed, the people care about the natural resources. People are environmentally conscience,” he said. Gorno’s blood runs blue. His parents are both State Police officers, and his uncle is a fish cop in northern Michigan. He initially took […]
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

