CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Giant Digital Currency Group Reaches $10 Billion Valuation in Latest Capital Raise

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group has raised $700 million in funding, including investments from Japanese multinational holding company SoftBank and the venture capital arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet, CapitalG. The fundraising deal helped push valuation of the crypto conglomerate to more than $10 billion, according to CNBC. Digital...

dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Challenger Looks Insanely Bullish, Predicts Rallies for Four Other Crypto Assets

A closely followed crypto analyst and trader says one explosive altcoin continues to look bullish while predicting rallies for four additional crypto assets. Trader Scott Melker tells his 673,200 Twitter followers that he expects smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) to print a fresh all-time high above $100 after retesting key support around $80.
MARKETS
investing.com

Metaverse Talk Heats Up Interest in Multiple Cryptocurrencies

USA News Group – Shortly after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NEO: FACE), cryptocurrency investors saw the rebranding as a sign of growing acceptance of the metaverse trend. This coincided with a rising interest in altcoins and meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and its dog-faced competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw sharp rallies, causing Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to field questions about when they’ll add more of these coins to its trading platform. As the two dogs duke it out, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ-NMS: COIN) already now supports Shiba Inu, and Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) has primary exposure to mining DOGE. Meanwhile popular theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is officially already accepting DOGE and is considering accepting SHIB as well.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Japanese#Softbank#Alphabet#Cnbc#Digital Currency Group#Grayscale#Btc
dailyhodl.com

One Crypto Sector Is Getting the Attention of Institutional Capital, According to Digital Lending and Trading Firm

Digital currency prime broker Genesis says that institutional investors are starting to move into one crypto sector. Genesis says in a new report that the firm saw greater demand for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) during Q3 as its institutional clients engaged with decentralized finance projects. “With rising adoption...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Google
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Crypto Miners Seek To Ramp Up Activity As Digital Currency Utilization Grows

The number of businesses accepting cryptocurrencies as a legitimate payment continues to grow. And it’s not just Bitcoin, as other digital currencies like Ethereum are also gaining popularity among various corporations. Just last week, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. announced that it is going to offer users and partners the ability to buy, sell, and hold ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network. “At Bakkt, providing flexible opportunities for users to enjoy their digital assets is a top consideration, and adding Ethereum brings a popular and growing cryptocurrency to our roster,” said Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael. “Bakkt users have already enjoyed the app’s capabilities to leverage bitcoin and we are confident that our addition of Ethereum will be a complement to our growing ecosystem of partners and assets.” Overall, the global cryptocurrency market size is projected to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2030 while growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030, according to Allied Market Research. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Updates Bitcoin Forecast After Top Crypto Reaches New Record High

With Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs above the $68,000 mark, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says traders should consider one factor when looking at BTC’s chart. In a new strategy session, the closely followed analyst tells his 600,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin already put in an all-time high (ATH) late last month, this week’s breakout represents the first true record high since April when taking the US dollar money supply (M2) into account.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Morningstar Ventures Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Tracker Coin.fyi

Morningstar Ventures, an investment company focused on crypto assets and the blockchain tech sector, has announced its strategic acquisition of Coin.fyi, a widely used portfolio tracking app. Coin.fyi provides an intuitive and user-friendly portfolio tracker platform and news aggregator service that was implemented by a team of remote application developers...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warning, Says Altcoins To Pay the Price As Bitcoin Gets Ready To ‘Go Hard’

A prominent crypto trader and analyst is warning that “altseason” hasn’t yet arrived because Bitcoin (BTC) is preparing to steal the show from the crypto markets. The analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 141,000 Twitter followers that altcoins won’t perform as well as they could in the near future, largely due to BTC’s bullish price action.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy