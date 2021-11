Fresh off landing on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list and a few months removed from the release of her sophomore album Any Shape You Take, Indigo De Souza has shared a cover of Frank Ocean’s Blond(e) track “Ivy” for Bandcamp Friday. “I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and ‘Ivy’ has a truly special place in my heart,” De Souza said in a statement. “I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean.” Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO