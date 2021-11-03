CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine now available for children 5-11; supply available in Cass County

 6 days ago

ATLANTIC- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 5 to 11 years old. Cass County Public Health is holding vaccination clinics for children on November 10th and 17th...

www.kjan.com

