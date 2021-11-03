CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Many New Jersey votes have yet to be counted. Here’s why it’s taking so long.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1gyC_0cljdxnp00

As Election Day results continue to come in, many are wondering how the governor’s race got so close and how so many votes remain uncounted.

“Fifty-six districts have not been counted in Essex County. We now need to go to a judge because those machines are impounded,” Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin told News 12 New Jersey. “It’s possible it’s poll worker-error, where they don’t shut down the polls properly and not able to bring back the results."

The same thing happened in at least five districts in Paterson. Those votes in traditionally Democratic parts of the state, should help Gov. Phil Murphy’s chance of winning once they are counted. But challenger Jack Ciattarelli shouldn’t be counted out, with tons of ballots still left to be tallied up in swing counties Somerset and Morris.

RESULTS: News 12 New Jersey Election Day results

Election Day 2021: 56 districts in Essex County did not count votes on Election Night. Here’s why.

“We have mail-in ballots for multiple different ways. We have early in-person voting, and we have day-of voting. To accumulate all the votes from all those methods takes time, even with today’s technology,” says Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

Koning says that counting the mail-in and provisional ballots will take time, but that it is telling that vote-by-mail ballots are trending toward the Democratic vote.

“We have vote-by-mails that can be counted until Nov. 8. That feels like it’s so far away and all of us want to wrap it up today,” she says.

Analysts say that the votes probably won’t all be counted by Wednesday, especially because it is not known how many votes are still left to be counted.

Comments / 7

The Brockster
6d ago

And the areas that take the longest are always democrat strong holds. What a coincidence.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Paterson, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Elections
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 12 New Jersey#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

News 12

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy