TOPEKA β€” In 2019, Greeley County High School suffered its worst season in years, finishing winless and struggling week in and week out to field a complete team. At the time, the school was playing eight-man football, but dwindling interest in trying out for football forced a remarkable seven forfeits throughout a nine-game schedule. In the two games they were able to play, they lost 44-0 against Rawlins County and 68-20 against Cheylin.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO