CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Missing North Carolina Sailor Identified As Victim Of Pearl Harbor Attack

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6IhK_0cljcO6H00
Photo: Getty Images

On December 7, 2021, the nation will honor a milestone anniversary that changed the course of American history. The day will mark 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor killed 429 crewman on the USS Oklahoma. Now, 79 years later, one of the crewman has been identified as a sailor from North Carolina.

According to WGHP , Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert , a 19-year-old originally from Albemarle, was on board the USS Oklahoma in Hawaii during the attack, but his remains as well as those of his fellow crewman were unidentified and buried in the Halawa and Nu'uanu cemeteries. In 1947, the remains were disinterred in hopes of identifying them, but only 35 were identified.

Fast forward a few decades to 2015, and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the unidentified remains for an anthropological analysis, which led to Talbert's remains finally being identified. Many other sailors from around the country have also been identified and returned to their homes.

Talbert's remains will finally return home to Albemarle 80 years later where he will be buried on March 26, 2022, the news outlet reports. After being considered "missing" all this time, his name in the Courts of the Missing will be marked by a rosette to indicate that he has been identified.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident

COROLLA TOWNSHIP, N.C. (WVLT) - The Bristol Virginia Police Department were searching for 17-year-old Emma Rogers who left her home in Bristol, Va. Nov. 6 at around 9:45 p.m. According to officials, the teen left in her Silver 2015 Kia Optima with the Va. license plate as, UDU-7060. BVPD Detective...
BRISTOL, VA
wbtw.com

Remains of NC Navy seaman killed in Pearl Harbor attack ID’d 79 years later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The remains of a 19-year-old North Carolina Navy seaman killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II have been identified 79 years after his death, according to military officials. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Wednesday that Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward...
MILITARY
wbtw.com

2 North Carolina women found shot in wrecked car identified by Dillon County coroner

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County women found dead inside a wrecked car in Dillon County early Tuesday morning have been identified, authorities said. According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the bodies of Michelle Chavis, 31, of Orrum, and Constance Sierra Kerns, 33, of Lumberton, were found in the car on Vanderhall Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
KPBS

Remember Pearl Harbor

Narrated by veteran Hollywood actor Tom Selleck, "Remember Pearl Harbor" chronicles the personal stories of veterans and citizens who witnessed the surprise attack by the Japanese on the American Pacific Fleet on Dec. 7, 1941, launching the United States into World War II. Using archival footage and photos and graphics,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#American#Wghp#Navy Seaman 1st#Defense#Mia Accounting Agency#The Courts Of The Missing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Alabama lab helped identify North Carolina man murdered by John Wayne Gacy

The family knew him as “Wayne,” and the last they saw him, he was a young man in the mid-1970s — with his hair slicked-back and grinning beneath a wide mustache. Four days ago, the North Carolina family learned that Francis Wayne Alexander died 45 years ago in one of the country’s most infamous string of murders, one of six bodies still unidentified in the crawlspace under John Wayne Gacy’s home in suburban Chicago.
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

80 years after death in Pearl Harbor attack, NC soldier will return home

A Navy sailor from Albemarle, North Carolina, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, nearly 80 years after his death. Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen.
ALBEMARLE, NC
ABC10

California Marine killed at Pearl Harbor in 1941 identified

LOS ANGELES — The remains of a Marine from California who was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Pfc. Walter L. Collier of Burbank was identified on May 25 but his family only recently received a briefing. Collier was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island when Japanese aircraft attacked. Multiple torpedo hits quickly caused the warship to capsize. Collier was among 429 crewmen killed but his remains were among many that could not be identified for decades.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Another Victim Of Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Identified: Francis Wayne Alexander, Of North Carolina

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Monday that his office has identified another victim of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy: Francis Wayne Alexander, of North Carolina. Dart said Alexander likely was killed by Gacy between early 1976 and early 1977, and would have been 21 or 22 years old at the time of his murder. The sheriff said Alexander was born in North Carolina, and his family later moved to New York, where he got married, before moving to Chicago in 1975. He later got divorced and then disappeared, according to Dart. “He had both the misfortune of living...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox11online.com

Flags to be lowered for Markesan sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

MADISON (WLUK) -- Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a Markesan sailor killed in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor. Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly, 19, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when he died during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. His remains were identified earlier this year.
MARKESAN, WI
5newsonline.com

Arkansas veteran laid to rest 80 years after Pearl Harbor attack

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday is a day of mourning, but also a day of healing in North Little Rock. One of Arkansas' heroes made his way home. "Today is a special day. We bring the honor to have a family member come home. He gave his life and ultimate sacrifice on the U.S.S. Oklahoma on December 7th, 1941."
ARKANSAS STATE
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
906
Followers
422
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy