San Angelo, TX

19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 3, 2021

KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4NPy_0cljcNDY00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSliS_0cljcNDY00
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 3, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmgzY_0cljcNDY00
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 3, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 3, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,969
Active cases: 181
Currently hospitalized: 21
New positives: 19
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 3 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24969

Casos activos: 181

Actualmente hospitalizados: 21

Nuevos positivos: 19

Nuevas muertes: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type
Male 34 White Hamilton PCR
Female 87 White Coleman PCR
Female 33 White TGC PCR
Female 59 White TGC PCR
Male 38 Hispanic TGC PCR
Male 71 White TGC Antigen
Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Female 37 White TGC Antigen
Male 12 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Male 37 White TGC Antigen
Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Female 48 White TGC Antigen
Male 51 White TGC Antigen
Female 19 Other Llano Antigen
Male 56 White TGC Antigen
Female 58 White Jones Antigen
Female 63 Other TGC Antigen

