19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 3, 2021
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
November 3, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,969
Active cases: 181
Currently hospitalized: 21
New positives: 19
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 3 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24969
Casos activos: 181
Actualmente hospitalizados: 21
Nuevos positivos: 19
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|34
|White
|Hamilton
|PCR
|Female
|87
|White
|Coleman
|PCR
|Female
|33
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|71
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Other
|Llano
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|White
|Jones
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
