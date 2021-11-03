19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 3, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 3, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 3, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 3, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,969

Active cases: 181

Currently hospitalized: 21

New positives: 19

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 3 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24969 Casos activos: 181 Actualmente hospitalizados: 21 Nuevos positivos: 19 Nuevas muertes: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 34 White Hamilton PCR Female 87 White Coleman PCR Female 33 White TGC PCR Female 59 White TGC PCR Male 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 71 White TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 White TGC Antigen Male 12 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 48 White TGC Antigen Male 51 White TGC Antigen Female 19 Other Llano Antigen Male 56 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White Jones Antigen Female 63 Other TGC Antigen

