Royals move longtime coach Kuntz to front-office role

In this week's Hok Talk, we discuss the Royals' apparent decision to return all willing coaches for the 2022 staff despite some pretty significant problems in 2021. The Royals announced earlier this week that long-time Royals first-base and outfield coach Rusty Kuntz would be taking a role in the front office. At the same time, Royals beat writers suggested that this would be the most significant difference in the Royals' coaching staff we should expect to see between 2021 and 2022.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO