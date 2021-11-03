CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The Best Ways to Save on Hotels

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

Aside from airfares, hotel stays tend to be the biggest expense when planning for a trip. Regardless of budget, you always want to find a hotel that is convenient and comfortable without sacrificing affordability.

Find out: How To Budget and Plan for a Vacation in 2021
See: 13 Insider Secrets From Travel Agents That Will Save You Money

If you've been thinking of taking some time off for vacation, here are new ways you can save on hotels .

Last updated: Nov. 2, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8Yac_0cljc1sp00

Check Early, Check Often

While it isn't always easy to plan a trip so far ahead of time, the price that you pay will be worth it!

Whether you're still in the planning phase or have a definite destination, start reserving early in the planning process. One way to save money is to always opt for the "pay when arrive" option and try to avoid "non-refundable" bookings. This way, you'll be all set with a living situation that provides you with more flexibility for any last-minute changes.

Making early reservations at cancel-friendly hotels is a great way to save money without sacrificing the flexibility of your trip!

Check out: Cheap Places To Travel On $100 a Day Or Less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s899X_0cljc1sp00

Be a Loyal Customer to a Chain Hotel

According to data from UK transportation service website Condor Ferries, 83% of American adults prefer to book their travel through travel agencies' mobile apps for the best price.

However, contrary to many beliefs, hotel websites are actually competing with third-party travel companies by offering a "member's rate" -- a rate that is lower than their competitors and only offered to customers who are enrolled in their loyalty program.

With no required fee, why shouldn't you sign up? Weekly or monthly newsletters from hotels will keep you updated with the latest lowest prices and any promotions. And loyal members are likely to receive prioritization on the hotel's availability, making the reservation process much quicker and efficient.

Find out: Travel Prep: 10 Financial To-Dos Before Going on a Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0xoj_0cljc1sp00

Earn Rewards Through Partnering Credit Card Companies

It's highly recommended to use a credit card when booking a trip since credit cards may offer customers better fraud protection and travel insurance than debit cards or cash.

Additionally, using a travel credit card will allow you to receive more rewards points which could go towards your future trips. Some credit card companies such as American Express and Chase also partner with airlines and hotels. With a lower cost of travel and earning more points, it's a win-win situation .

Related: 10 Credit Cards To Consider for Travel Rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiCaE_0cljc1sp00

Pack Your Own Liquor

For adult travelers, a vacation may not be complete without a little "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" session. Minibars at hotels are usually costly and overpriced, mostly because you're paying for the experience and convenience.

Instead of grabbing a cool one out of the minibar or ordering a room service bottle of wine, pick up a 6-pack or bottle of your favorite liquor from a grocery store nearby and enjoy it in the hotel room. You can put the money you save towards more activities on your vacay.

See: 40 Pandemic Airport Secrets Only Insiders Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHDfy_0cljc1sp00

Bundle Your Stay With Parking

If you're staying at an airport hotel the night before an early flight, it's easier and cheaper to bundle your parking with your hotel stay -- which comes at a fraction of a cost compared to the parking rates at the airport.

However, if you are driving to your destination, bundle parking with your hotel stays, too! Chances are, it'll be cheaper to park at your hotel compared to having to spring for the parking meter all day every day. Plus, the hassle of finding a parking spot is the last thing you want to deal with during a vacation.

See: How To Save Money on Rental Cars for Your Upcoming Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAHRu_0cljc1sp00

Check in Early, Check out Late

Most hotels' check-ins are around 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. while check-outs are usually sometime between 11 a.m. to noon. When you are already paying for your hotel stays, take advantage of that -- check-in early and check-out late to maximize the price for what you pay for, that is if you can of course. If you need to stay longer but not the entire night, some hotels will allow you a few more hours at a cut rate.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best Ways to Save on Hotels

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Travel Agents#Travel Insurance#Hotel Room#Credit Card#Condor Ferries#American
theculturetrip.com

The Best Cheap Hotels to Book in Bordeaux

Raise your glasses to these attractive – and, crucially, affordable – places to stay in France’s fabulous southwestern city of wine. For a weekend away with vintage pedigree, you couldn’t do better than to sample Bordeaux, in the southwest of France, home to some of the finest wineries in the world. If it sounds expensive, it needn’t be – in fact, some of the most attractive places to stay are among the city’s most affordable. And if you quiz the sommeliers you’re sure to get a glass of class at a nice price. Here they are, the best cheap hotels in Bordeaux – bookable now on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in West Virginia

A heartland of US history, the rolling rivers, rugged Appalachian Mountains and quaint towns of West Virginia are the former setting for both hard industry and notable Civil War history. From modern mountain top ski lodges to rambling historic mansions, the best hotels in the state pay straddle to both the past and the present. Here’s our guide to the best hotels West Virginia has to offer – now bookable on Culture Trip.
GOLF
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Umhlanga, South Africa

Initially a vacation village north of Durban, Umhlanga has grown into one of the most popular holiday playgrounds in South Africa – its warm waters and warmer hospitality drawing scores of local and international tourists. Located a stroll away from sandy beaches and must-snap sights including the red-and-white lighthouse and Whalebone Pier, it’s no surprise the town is home to some of the best hotels in KwaZulu-Natal – now bookable on Culture Trip.
WORLD
islands.com

The Best and Most Unique Hotels and Resorts in Belize

The biggest question any Belize-bound traveler must ask is: beach or jungle? Fortunately, most resorts fall neatly into a few categories. You can stay far offshore on a private island with quick access to reefs—ideal for those coming to scuba dive or fly fish. Another option is to base yourself at a mainland beach town such as Placencia or on a bigger island, such as Ambergris Caye; both allow for more adventure and dining options. A third option is to stay in the jungle and focus on wildlife, river, hiking, and cave tours.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
onemileatatime.com

Save On Hilton Hotel Stays With Amex Offers

The Amex Offers program often has promotions that can save you money on hotel stays, especially with co-brand credit card partners Hilton and Marriott. We pretty regularly see Amex Offers deals for Hilton-family properties, given the close partnership between American Express and Hilton. We’ve just seen some offers extended for several Hilton brands — they were initially supposed to be valid through October 31, but are now valid through December 31. Keep in mind that all of these can be combined with any promotions being offered by Hilton Honors, including the current global promotion.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Guesthouses to Book in Tenby, Wales

Whether you like walks in the countryside or striding along the beach, Tenby in Wales delivers in spades. Stay in a B&B or hotel in the centre of town and you’ll get long, sandy stretches like Castle Beach and South Beach – along with historical gems like Tenby Castle and the medieval wall that surrounds the town. Alternatively, pick a guesthouse in one of the villages on the outskirts and you’ll have lush green Pembrokeshire countryside to explore. It’s a win-win situation that makes Tenby one of the most popular coastal towns to visit and stay in Wales – with accommodation now bookable on Culture Trip.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Cheap Hotels to Book in Surfers Paradise, Queensland

An hour’s drive from Brisbane or 30 minutes from Gold Coast Airport, Queensland’s Surfers Paradise truly lives up to its name – with lashings of the foamy white stuff, sunshine and sand by the skipload. No surprise to hear that it’s one of Australia’s top holiday destinations. After all, it was born to host – notice the V8 Supercars bowling through the streets every year. Accommodation options come in all shapes and sizes, but you can save a pretty packet by checking out our list of the best cheap hotels in Surfers Paradise – and booking with Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
vegas24seven.com

Fall into Savings – Hotel Rooms up to 25% Off!

Hotel Rooms up to 25% Off. Save on our best hotel rooms. Book your stay by November 22, 2021, for travel through October 2022. Ends: 11/22/21 9:00 AM (Pacific Time Zone). Book by November 22, 2021, for travel through October 2022. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21 years or older to book. Offer subject to change at any time. Not valid with any other offers.
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book with Parking in Melbourne

Looking for hotels with vehicle space in Melbourne? Finding suitable accommodation that can also provide secure and convenient parking options can often be a headache. To take the pressure off, Culture Trip has found the best properties around town for you. The list includes luxurious hotels with valet service to keep your wheels safe on site or nearby – and easy-walking-distance options to ensure your Melbourne hotel stay comes with peace of mind. Here are the top hotels in Melbourne with parking, all bookable with Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Romantic Hotels to Book in Brisbane

Brisbane city takes advantage of year-round decent weather, with more walks, bike paths, parks and outdoor venues than you can shake a stick at. Those travelling to the river city with romantic inclinations will find plenty of places for slow strolling, throwing a picnic blanket down, and al fresco dining moments to dial up the passion. What better way to further extend the romantic gestures to a loved one than by taking them to a passion-stirring hotel? We make it easy for you to pick the best Brisbane check-ins that’ll show your partner you love them. And they’re all bookable via Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Apollo Bay, Victoria

With its pristine coastline, unspoilt rainforest, waterfalls and easy access to the Great Otway National Park, beautiful Apollo Bay is a real escape from it all. Whether you want to surf, sample seafood or even try whale watching, the area is a dream for water babies, active families and anyone looking for adventure. The accommodation in Apollo Bay won’t let you down either – with a choice of apartments, motels and B&Bs to suit all budgets now bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
airportspotting.com

California’s Best Plane Spotting Hotels

California is an amazing place for plane spotting. As one of America’s busiest regions, with large populations, business and a huge amount of tourism, major cities like Los Angles, San Diego and San Francisco and their hub airports all attract lots of interesting air traffic. There are also many other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Trabzon, Turkey

This Black Sea port was once part of the grand Silk Road trade route through Turkey. Today, tourists in Trabzon walk where camel caravans once trod, but they’re sure to be wowed just the same. Visit the Byzantine Sumela Monastery that clings to the cliff-face overlooking a deep gorge, or see the stalactite-filled Karaca Cave. And don’t forget to try the famed kuymak cheese dish – resemblant of a Swiss fondue – made from Black Sea butter. Leave your luggage in wooden cottages by the water or luxury suites in the city – these are the best places to stay, all bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

The best hotels in Glasgow for a climate-aware city break

Host city to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), where heads of state, climate experts and campaigners come together to concoct a plan to tackle climate change, the world's eyes fall on Glasgow this autumn. It's an appropriate choice; Glasgow's Gaelic name, Glaschu, means ‘Dear Green...
WORLD
10Best

10 of the best New England hotels for the holidays

Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, the Winter Solstice, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve – whatever is to be celebrated at the Northern Hemisphere’s darkest time of the year, it is done with plenty of lights and good cheer at these 10 hotels. The Wilburton - Manchester, Vermont. The halls of this gracious...
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Vientiane, Laos

Embrace the slow life in the Laos capital of Vientiane. Alongside the meandering Mekong River, you’ll find night markets, cafes and the glittering Wat Si Saket filled with 10,000 Buddhas. Rest your head at one of the hideaways in the city – whether it’s a five-star hotel or a white stucco colonial villa that has become a picturesque boutique hotel – bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy