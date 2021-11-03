CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here's What Tua Tagovailoa Said About Former Bama Teammate's DUI Incident

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7orJ_0cljbhiB00
Photo: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was emotional while addressing former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III 's DUI charge in relation to a crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas during his press conference on Wednesday (November 3).

Tagovailoa, who played with Ruggs at Alabama for all three of their respective collegiate seasons, offered prayers to the family of the woman killed in the crash.

"That's tough," Tagovailoa said via the Sun Sentinel 's David Furones . "My heart goes out to the families affected by what happened, the choices and decisions."

Miami Herald reporter Adam Beasley reported Tagovailoa was "choked up," while discussing Ruggs' situation, quoting the quarterback as saying, "you'd never think this guy could hurt a soul" in reference to his former teammate, who he said he was still close with.

More details on the fatal crash involving Ruggs were released on Wednesday, as well as a mugshot showing the former first-round draft pick wearing a neck brace with apparent facial injuries.

CBS 8 News Now reports Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH prior to crashing into a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 23-year-old woman killed in the crash, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Ruggs was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement relased by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday (November 2).

Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was at 0.16, twice the legal limit of 0.8 in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court in a wheelchair at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 3) and had his bail set at $150,000, although the state initially requested a $1 million bond.

The wide receiver was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances, but not banned from driving or ordered to surrender his passport.

Ruggs was released by the Las Vegas Raiders hours after the fatal crash took place, the team announced on its verified Twitter account late Tuesday night.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," the team tweeted.

Police said the front of Ruggs' Corvette appeared to have collided with the rear of the RAV4.

Officers said Ruggs remained at the scene and appeared to be impaired before being transported to UMC hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed its investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

Ruggs, a former College Football Playoff National Champion at the University of Alabama , was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old has recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 65 yards on 12 rushing attempts during his first two NFL seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
AL.com

What Saban said about fatal wreck involving Henry Ruggs III

On the day Henry Ruggs appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom, Alabama football coach Nick Saban commented on the tragic events of the week. The former Alabama receiver was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in a high-speed, early-Tuesday morning crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Saban was asked about the situation at the end of his regularly-scheduled Wednesday news conference ahead of Saturday’s game with LSU.
NFL
BamaCentral

Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

The family of Tina Tintor, who died after her car was struck by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, released a statement Thursday. "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," the family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Dolphins#Raiders#American Football#The Sun Sentinel#Miami Herald#Cbs 8 News Now
KTNV

Damon Arnette latest in line of Raiders players facing legal trouble

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a rough ride for Raiders fans lately. The team's coach recently resigned after old emails revealed he used racist and homophobic language. Earlier this week, former first-round pick Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. Ruggs is accused of speeding while driving drunk, traveling more than 150 miles per hour moments before causing a crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog.
NFL
Durango Herald

Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Derek Carr said Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner. “And if no one else will do it, I'll do it,” the Las Vegas quarterback said Wednesday. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said it's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Vegas Sun

Raiders confront feeling of ‘guilt’ out of Ruggs’ charges in fatal crash

Derek Carr touched on and eventually listed off several emotions the Raiders were experiencing Wednesday at the team’s Henderson headquarters regarding the death of Tina Tintor in a fatal crash allegedly caused by former teammate Henry Ruggs III. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson added another on Thursday — guilt. “We like...
NFL
raiderramble.com

3 Options To Replace Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III

The season from Hell: that’s how the Las Vegas Raiders will remember this 2021 campaign. But despite the latest freight train of emotion to hit this team, they must somehow push on. Their goals are still in front of them. With the 2-6 New York Giants next on the docket,...
NFL
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
305
Followers
104
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy