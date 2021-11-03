Here's What Tua Tagovailoa Said About Former Bama Teammate's DUI Incident

Photo: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was emotional while addressing former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III 's DUI charge in relation to a crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas during his press conference on Wednesday (November 3).

Tagovailoa, who played with Ruggs at Alabama for all three of their respective collegiate seasons, offered prayers to the family of the woman killed in the crash.

"That's tough," Tagovailoa said via the Sun Sentinel 's David Furones . "My heart goes out to the families affected by what happened, the choices and decisions."

Miami Herald reporter Adam Beasley reported Tagovailoa was "choked up," while discussing Ruggs' situation, quoting the quarterback as saying, "you'd never think this guy could hurt a soul" in reference to his former teammate, who he said he was still close with.

More details on the fatal crash involving Ruggs were released on Wednesday, as well as a mugshot showing the former first-round draft pick wearing a neck brace with apparent facial injuries.

CBS 8 News Now reports Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH prior to crashing into a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 23-year-old woman killed in the crash, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Ruggs was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement relased by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday (November 2).

Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was at 0.16, twice the legal limit of 0.8 in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court in a wheelchair at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 3) and had his bail set at $150,000, although the state initially requested a $1 million bond.

The wide receiver was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances, but not banned from driving or ordered to surrender his passport.

Ruggs was released by the Las Vegas Raiders hours after the fatal crash took place, the team announced on its verified Twitter account late Tuesday night.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," the team tweeted.

Police said the front of Ruggs' Corvette appeared to have collided with the rear of the RAV4.

Officers said Ruggs remained at the scene and appeared to be impaired before being transported to UMC hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed its investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

Ruggs, a former College Football Playoff National Champion at the University of Alabama , was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old has recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 65 yards on 12 rushing attempts during his first two NFL seasons.