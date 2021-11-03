CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Diet quality interventions to prevent neurocognitive decline: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Laura McBean
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To determine the impact of diet quality interventions on neurocognitive decline in older adults. Four databases were searched (Medline, EMBASE, CENTRAL and PsycINFO) for randomised controlled trials involving diet quality interventions and cognitive outcomes in older adults. Study quality was assessed using the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
New York Post

Western diet tied to cognitive decline, neurodegeneration: mouse study

Researchers announced earlier this month that they had found a link between a Western diet and cognitive decline and neurodegeneration in a study using mice. Published in the Cell Press journal iScience, the Marshall University authors said the diet creates these impacts on the brain through increased Na,K-ATPase signaling in adipocytes.
GENERAL MOTORS
Nature.com

Decreased mortality and increased side effects in COVID-19 patients treated with IL-6 receptor antagonists: systematic review and meta-analysis

There is controversy whether IL-6 (receptor) antagonists are beneficial in treating COVID-19 patients. We therefore update our systematic review to answer the following research questions: (1) Do patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treated with IL-6 (receptor) antagonists have lower mortality compared to standard of care? (2) Do patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treated with IL-6 (receptor) antagonists have more side effects compared to standard of care? The following databases were search up to December 1st 2020: PubMed, PMC PubMed Central, MEDLINE, WHO COVID-19 Database, Embase, Web-of-Science, COCHRANE LIBRARY, Emcare and Academic Search Premier. In order to pool the risk ratio (RR) and risk difference of individual studies we used random effects meta-analysis. The search strategy retrieved 2975 unique titles of which 71 studies (9 RCTs and 62 observational) studies comprising 29,495 patients were included. Mortality (RR 0.75) and mechanical ventilation (RR 0.78) were lower and the risk of neutropenia (RR 7.3), impaired liver function (RR 1.67) and secondary infections (RR 1.26) were higher for patients treated with IL-6 (receptor) antagonists compared to patients not treated with treated with IL-6 (receptor) antagonists. Our results showed that IL-6 (receptor) antagonists are effective in reducing mortality in COVID-19 patients, while the risk of side effects was higher. The baseline risk of mortality was an important effect modifier: IL-6 (receptor) antagonists were effective when the baseline mortality risk was high (e.g. ICU setting), while they could be harmful when the baseline mortality risk was low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

microRNA signatures associated with fetal growth restriction: a systematic review

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Placental-origin microRNA (miRNA) profiles can be useful toward early diagnosis and management of fetal growth restriction (FGR) and associated complications. We conducted a systematic review to identify case"“control studies that have examined miRNA signatures associated with human FGR. We systematically searched PubMed and ScienceDirect databases for relevant articles and manually searched reference lists of the relevant articles till May 18th, 2021. Of the 2133 studies identified, 21 were included. FGR-associated upregulation of miR-210 and miR-424 and downregulation of a placenta-specific miRNA cluster miRNA located on C19MC (miR-518b, miR-519d) and miR-221-3p was reported by >1 included studies. Analysis of the target genes of these miRNA as well as pathway analysis pointed to the involvement of angiogenesis and growth signaling pathways, such as the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase- protein kinase B (PI3K-Akt) pathway. Only 3 out of the 21 included studies reported FGR-associated miRNAs in matched placental and maternal blood samples. We conclude that FGR-associated placental miRNAs could be utilized to inform clinical practice towards early diagnosis of FGR, provided enough evidence from studies on matched placental and maternal blood samples become available.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Decline#Vascular Dementia#Dash Diet#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Medline#Embase#Central#Smd#Nordic
Nature.com

The acute effect of fasted exercise on energy intake, energy expenditure, subjective hunger and gastrointestinal hormone release compared to fed exercise in healthy individuals: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. To determine the acute effect of fasted and fed exercise on energy intake, energy expenditure, subjective hunger and gastrointestinal hormone release. Methods. CENTRAL, Embase, MEDLINE, PsycInfo, PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science databases were searched to identify randomised, crossover studies in healthy individuals...
FITNESS
Medscape News

Renal Denervation Remains Only Promising in Meta-Analysis

The latest meta-analysis of sham-controlled randomized trials shows that catheter-based renal sympathetic denervation produces clinically meaningful reductions in blood pressure with acceptable safety, but the strategy is not yet regarded as ready for prime time. This meta-analysis, to bve presented at Transcatheter Cardiovacular Therapeutics (TCT) 2021, was based on seven...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacists' interventions improve health-related quality of life of rural older person on warfarin: a randomized controlled trial

Warfarin therapy can significantly affect patients' quality of life and cause therapy discontinuation. This study aimed to investigate the effect of the pharmacists' interventions on the health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in older rural patients on warfarin therapy. Eligible older patients from rural area of Croatian province Slavonia were randomized into the intervention and control groups and followed for six months. Repeated education and a follow-up plan were provided to the participants in the intervention group, and if needed, the pharmacist intervened to optimize warfarin therapy. Secondary analysis on HRQoL data are presented here. Main outcome measure was Duke anticoagulation satisfactions scale questionnaire score. In total, 131 participants finished the study (median age 73Â years; 51.1% male). Participants in the intervention group scored significantly lower (median being 86.5 and 66.0 in the control and intervention groups, respectively; p"‰<"‰0,001), indicating higher HRQoL. Adverse drug reactions and pharmacist's intervention were identified as predictive factors for patients' HRQoL (r2"‰="‰65.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001). The study demonstrated that community pharmacist's interventions can improve HRQoL of older patients taking warfarin what is of particular significance for patients living in rural areas with less accessible healthcare and lower socio-economic status.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Stem cell-based therapy for COVID-19 and ARDS: a systematic review

Despite global efforts to establish effective interventions for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its major complications, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the treatment remains mainly supportive. Hence, identifying an effective and safe therapy for severe COVID-19 is critical for saving lives. A significant number of cell-based therapies have been through clinical investigation. In this study, we performed a systematic review of clinical studies investigating different types of stem cells as treatments for COVID-19 and ARDS to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of cell therapy. The literature search was performed using PubMed, Embase, and Scopus. Among the 29 studies, there were eight case reports, five Phase I clinical trials, four pilot studies, two Phase II clinical trials, one cohort, and one case series. Among the clinical studies, 21 studies used cell therapy to treat COVID-19, while eight studies investigated cell therapy as a treatment for ARDS. Most of these (75%) used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat COVID-19 and ARDS. Findings from the analyzed articles indicate a positive impact of stem cell therapy on crucial immunological and inflammatory processes that lead to lung injury in COVID-19 and ARDS patients. Additionally, among the studies, there were no reported deaths causally linked to cell therapy. In addition to standard care treatments concerning COVID-19 management, there has been supportive evidence towards adjuvant therapies to reduce mortality rates and improve recovery of care treatment. Therefore, MSCs treatment could be considered a potential candidate for adjuvant therapy in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 cases and compassionate use.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diets
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes of hypertensive patients with COVID-19 receiving calcium channel blockers: a systematic review and meta-analysis

We aimed to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to determine the overall effect of the preadmission/prediagnosis use of calcium channel blockers (CCBs) on the clinical outcomes in hypertensive patients with COVID-19. A systematic literature search with no language restriction was conducted in electronic databases in July 2021 to identify eligible studies. A random-effects model was used to estimate the pooled summary measure for outcomes of interest with the preadmission/prediagnosis use of CCBs relative to the nonuse of CCBs at 95% confidence intervals (CIs). The meta-analysis revealed a significant reduction in the odds of all-cause mortality with the preadmission/prediagnosis use of CCBs relative to the nonuse of CCBs (pooled OR"‰="‰0.65; 95% CI 0.49"“0.86) and a significant reduction in the odds of severe illness with preadmission/prediagnosis use of CCBs relative to the nonuse of CCBs (pooled OR"‰="‰0.61; 95% CI 0.44"“0.84), and is associated with adequate evidence to reject the model hypothesis of 'no significant difference' at the current sample size. The potential protective effects offered by CCBs in hypertensive patients with COVID-19 merit large-scale prospective investigations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

D-dimer, disease severity, and deaths (3D-study) in patients with COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 100 studies

Hypercoagulability and the need for prioritizing coagulation markers for prognostic abilities have been highlighted in COVID-19. We aimed to quantify the associations of D-dimer with disease progression in patients with COVID-19. This systematic review and meta-analysis was registered with PROSPERO, CRD42020186661.We included 113 studies in our systematic review, of which 100 records (n"‰="‰38,310) with D-dimer data) were considered for meta-analysis. Across 68 unadjusted (n"‰="‰26,960) and 39 adjusted studies (n"‰="‰15,653) reporting initial D-dimer, a significant association was found in patients with higher D-dimer for the risk of overall disease progression (unadjusted odds ratio (uOR) 3.15; adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 1.64). The time-to-event outcomes were pooled across 19 unadjusted (n"‰="‰9743) and 21 adjusted studies (n"‰="‰13,287); a strong association was found in patients with higher D-dimers for the risk of overall disease progression (unadjusted hazard ratio (uHR) 1.41; adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) 1.10). The prognostic use of higher D-dimer was found to be promising for predicting overall disease progression (studies 68, area under curve 0.75) in COVID-19. Our study showed that higher D-dimer levels provide prognostic information useful for clinicians to early assess COVID-19 patients at risk for disease progression and mortality outcomes. This study, recommends rapid assessment of D-dimer for predicting adverse outcomes in COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A structured exercise to relieve musculoskeletal pain caused by face-down posture after retinal surgery: a randomized controlled trial

Face-down posture after vitrectomy physically burdens patients. Despite being of significant concern for patients, the intraoperative pain and discomfort has not been of great interest to retinal surgeons or researchers. This randomized controlled trial evaluated the effect of a 3-day novel structured exercise on reducing musculoskeletal pain from the face-down posture in 61 participants (31 in the exercise group) who underwent vitrectomy. Among the subjects, the median age was 62Â years, 42 were female, 42 had macular holes, and 19 had retinal detachments. Participants in the exercise group received initial education on the exercise and performed three daily active exercise sessions. After the sessions, the exercise group had median numeric pain scores of 2, 1, and 1 at the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively, while the control group had corresponding scores of 5, 3, and 4, respectively. The exercise group reported significantly lower pain scores (P"‰="‰.003, .039, and .006 for the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively). Application of the structured exercise would alleviate the patients' position-induced postoperative physical burden, by reducing pain and discomfort.
WORKOUTS
Nature.com

Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

Arsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs). The impacts of arsenic (in the form of arsenite; As3+) on red blood cell (RBC) development was evaluated using a long-term culture of normal human bone marrow CD34+-HPCs stimulated in vitro to undergo erythropoiesis. Over the time course studied, we analyzed the expression of the cell surface antigens CD34, CD71 and CD235a, which are markers commonly used to monitor the progression of HPCs through the stages of erythropoiesis. Simultaneously, we measured hemoglobin content, which is an important criterion used clinically for diagnosing anemia. As compared to control, low-dose As3+ exposure (100Â nM and 500Â nM) inhibited the expansion of CD34+-HPCs over the time course investigated; decreased the number of committed erythroid progenitors (BFU-E and CFU-E) and erythroblast differentiation in the subsequent stages; and caused a reduction of hemoglobin content. These findings demonstrate that low-dose arsenic exposure impairs human erythropoiesis, likely by combined effects on various stages of RBC formation.
Nature.com

Hypoketotic hypoglycemia without neuromuscular complications in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Mitochondrial flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) transporter deficiencies are new entities recently reported to cause a neuro-myopathic phenotype. We report three patients from two unrelated families who presented primarily with hypoketotic hypoglycemia. They all had acylcarnitine profiles suggestive of multiple acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MADD) with negative next-generation sequencing of electron-transfer flavoprotein genes (ETFA, ETFB, and ETFDH). Whole exome sequencing revealed a homozygous c.272"‰G"‰>"‰T (p.Gly91Val) variant in exon 2 of the SLC25A32 gene. The three patients shared the same variant, and they all demonstrated similar clinical and biochemical improvement with riboflavin supplementation. To date, these are the first patients to be reported with hypoketotic hypoglycemia without the neuromuscular phenotype previously reported in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

(R,S)-ketamine and (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine differentially affect memory as a function of dosing frequency

A single subanesthetic infusion of ketamine can rapidly alleviate symptoms of treatment-resistant major depression. Since repeated administration is required to sustain symptom remission, it is important to characterize the potential untoward effects of prolonged ketamine exposure. While studies suggest that ketamine can alter cognitive function, it is unclear to what extent these effects are modulated by the frequency or chronicity of treatment. To test this, male and female adolescent (postnatal day [PD] 35) and adult (PD 60) BALB/c mice were treated for four consecutive weeks, either daily or thrice-weekly, with (R,S)-ketamine (30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal) or its biologically active metabolite, (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK; 30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal). Following drug cessation, memory performance was assessed in three operationally distinct tasks: (1) novel object recognition to assess explicit memory, (2) Y-maze to assess working memory, and (3) passive avoidance to assess implicit memory. While drug exposure did not influence working memory performance, thrice-weekly ketamine and daily (2R,6R)-HNK led to explicit memory impairment in novel object recognition independent of sex or age of exposure. Daily (2R,6R)-HNK impaired implicit memory in the passive-avoidance task whereas thrice-weekly (2R,6R)-HNK tended to improve it. These differential effects on explicit and implicit memory possibly reflect the unique mechanisms by which ketamine and (2R,6R)-HNK alter the functional integrity of neural circuits that subserve these distinct cognitive domains, a topic of clinical and mechanistic relevance to their antidepressant actions. Our findings also provide additional support for the importance of dosing frequency in establishing the cognitive effects of repeated ketamine exposure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis in 3299 black patients

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (T-DISH) in the Black patients using the computed tomography (CT) analysis. This study is a cross-sectional study. All patients who underwent chest CT for the trauma screening and whose race was categorized as "Black" on the questionnaire were recruited in the study from Mar 2019 to Mar 2020. Demographic data, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and presence of diabetes mellitus (DM), were recorded. A total of 3299 Black patients (1507 women and 1792 men) were included for the analysis. The prevalence of T-DISH was 7.7% (255 patients), with 8.6% for females and 7.0% for males. The highest prevalence was observed in patients at the age of 70Â years (11.7%), followed by the age of 80Â years (10.5%). The highest prevalence level of T-DISH segment was at T8, followed by T9, and T7. The most frequent number of contiguous vertebrae was seven (21%). BMI was not associated with T-DISH. The presence of DM was significantly higher in male patients with T-DISH than those without T-DISH (P"‰="‰0.02).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Interferon mediated prophylactic protection against respiratory viruses conferred by a prototype live attenuated influenza virus vaccine lacking non-structural protein 1

The influenza A non-structural protein 1 (NS1) is known for its ability to hinder the synthesis of type I interferon (IFN) during viral infection. Influenza viruses lacking NS1 (Î”NS1) are under clinical development as live attenuated human influenza virus vaccines and induce potent influenza virus-specific humoral and cellular adaptive immune responses. Attenuation of Î”NS1 influenza viruses is due to their high IFN inducing properties, that limit their replication in vivo. This study demonstrates that pre-treatment with a Î”NS1 virus results in an antiviral state which prevents subsequent replication of homologous and heterologous viruses, preventing disease from virus respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Our studies suggest that Î”NS1 influenza viruses could be used for the prophylaxis of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and other human respiratory viral infections, and that an influenza virus vaccine based on Î”NS1 live attenuated viruses would confer broad protection against influenza virus infection from the moment of administration, first by non-specific innate immune induction, followed by specific adaptive immunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mobile devices and wearable technology for measuring patient outcomes after surgery: a systematic review

Complications following surgery are common and frequently occur the following discharge. Mobile and wearable digital health interventions (DHI) provide an opportunity to monitor and support patients during their postoperative recovery. Lack of high-quality evidence is often cited as a barrier to DHI implementation. This review captures and appraises the current use, evidence base and reporting quality of mobile and wearable DHI following surgery. Keyword searches were performed within Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science and WHO Global Index Medicus databases, together with clinical trial registries and Google scholar. Studies involving patients undergoing any surgery requiring skin incision where postoperative outcomes were measured using a DHI following hospital discharge were included, with DHI defined as mobile and wireless technologies for health to improve health system efficiency and health outcomes. Methodological reporting quality was determined using the validated mobile health evidence reporting and assessment (mERA) guidelines. Bias was assessed using the Cochrane Collaboration tool for randomised studies or MINORS depending on study type. Overall, 6969 articles were screened, with 44 articles included. The majority (n"‰="‰34) described small prospective study designs, with a high risk of bias demonstrated. Reporting standards were suboptimal across all domains, particularly in relation to data security, prior patient engagement and cost analysis. Despite the potential of DHI to improve postoperative patient care, current progress is severely restricted by limitations in methodological reporting. There is an urgent need to improve reporting for DHI following surgery to identify patient benefit, promote reproducibility and encourage sustainability.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

No effect of intradialytic neuromuscular electrical stimulation on inflammation and quality of life: a randomized and parallel design clinical trial

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) elicits muscle contraction and has been shown to improvement of quality of life. However, if NMES improvement the quality of life and attenuate the inflammation is not fully understood. Therefore, our aim sought to assess the effects of short-term of intradialytic NMES on inflammation and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. A randomized clinical trial conducted with parallel design enrolled adult hemodialysis patients three times a week during 1Â month. Patients were randomly assigned to two groups (control group, n"‰="‰11; 4F/7Â M) or (NMES group, n"‰="‰10; 4F/6Â M). Pre-and post-intervention, was measured the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, interleukin-6, interleukin-10, and TNFÎ± by the ELISA, and quality of life was applied using the SF-36. During each hemodialysis session, NMES was applied bilaterally at thigh and calves for 40Â min. There was not change in cytokines (hs-CRP, IL-6, IL-10, and TNFÎ±) concentrations time"‰Ã—"‰group interaction. In addition, no difference was found in eight domains of quality of life. In addition, the groups did not differ for muscle strength and muscle mass. In conclusion, we found that intradialytic NMES did not change inflammation neither quality of life.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Systems pharmacology to reveal multi-scale mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine for gastric cancer

Because of the complex etiology, the treatment of gastric cancer is a formidable challenge for contemporary medical. The current treatment method focuses on traditional surgical procedures, supplemented by other treatments. Among these other treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays an important role. Here, we used the systems pharmacology approach to reveal the potential molecular mechanism of PRGRC on gastric cancer which composes of Pinellia ternata (Thunb.) Breit., Rheum palmatum L., Gentiana scabra Bunge, Radix Aucklandiae and Citrus aurantium L. This approach combines pharmacokinetics analysis with pharmacodynamics evaluation for the active compounds screening, targets prediction and pathways assessing. Firstly, through pharmacokinetic evaluation and target prediction models, 83 potential compounds and 184 gastric cancer-related targets were screened out. Then, the results of network analysis suggested that the targets of PRGRC were mainly involved two aspects: apoptosis and inflammation. Finally, we verified the reliability of the above analysis at the cellular level by using naringenin and luteolin with good pharmacokinetic activity as representative compounds. Overall, we found that PRGRC could influence the development of gastric cancer from a multi-scale perspective. This study provided a new direction for analyzing the mechanism of TCM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fatigue after acquired brain injury impacts health-related quality of life: an exploratory cohort study

This study aimed to identify the consequences of fatigue, fatigability, cognitive and executive functioning, and emotional state on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in a clinical group of outpatients after acquired brain injury (ABI). This cross-sectional retrospective study included assessing outpatients at a rehabilitation clinic with WAIS-III working memory and coding subtests, and self-rating scales (Fatigue Impact Scale, Dysexecutive Questionnaire, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and the dimension of health-related quality of life from EQ-5D-3L). The predictive variables were investigated using a binary logistic regression with HRQoL as the dependent variable. Descriptive statistics and correlations were analyzed. Participants reported a lower than average HRQoL (95%), fatigue (90%), and executive dysfunction (75%). Fatigue had a significant impact and explained 20"“33% of the variance in HRQoL with a moderate significance on depression (p"‰="‰0.579) and executive dysfunction (p"‰="‰0.555). Cognitive and executive function and emotional state showed no association with HRQoL. A lower HRQoL, as well as fatigue and cognitive and executive dysfunctions, are common after ABI, with fatigue is a partial explanation of a lower HRQoL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy