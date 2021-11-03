CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Page News: Atlanta Braves Win World Series + Election Updates [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1f45_0cljYt5c00

Election Day saw some surprising results at the polls yesterday, and Eva Marcille is here to run down some of the highlights for today’s “Front Page News” report.

In addition to who came out on top in the elections, Eva also has a very important update on the CDC’s decision for kids to be vaccinated, Facebook’s plan to cut back on face recognition tech when it comes to photos and how the good Rev. Jesse Jackson is doing following his fall recently at Howard University. Rock-T then comes in for some sports highlights, specifically the big World Series win for the Atlanta Braves.

Keep yourself in-the-know with “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

