Disneyland's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' malfunctions leaving guests stranded

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9GT7_0cljXH1Z00

Disneyland guests evacuated from inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride after being shipwrecked for 90 minutes Sunday evening.

Brian Rokos, a reporter for Southern California News Group, was on the ride and shared the experience on his Twitter page.

“We were at the point in the ride where the women are chasing the men around in circles, and Jack Sparrow is peeking out of a barrel at a pirate who’s talking about the location of the secret treasure,” he recalled to SFGATE . “Then suddenly, we stopped.”

Thirty minutes and endless echoes of “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” later, the music cut off and the lights turned on, according to the O.C. Registrar .

Rokos said the other riders remained calm, but many questioned how it could happen.

Forty minutes in, Rokos said a cast member wearing rubber waders walked through the two feet of water toward the boat. They pushed the boat closer to the shore area and assisted ride passengers off the ride.

Not all was completely lost, according to Rokos. He said he and other passengers got a behind-the-scenes look at the magic of the ride before exiting in New Orleans Square, as well as received FastPasses.

Outside the ride, the park’s fire department waited as some firefighters went in to help evacuate others.

The ride reportedly reopened just before 8:50 p.m., according to DL Stats.

KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

