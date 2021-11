During this year of our 100th year anniversary as a Lions Club in Cañon City, I started thinking about why I became a member 32 years ago. I first became aware of giving back to our community in Junior High School when my dad and one of the guys who worked for him part-time building fences; this was a side job for dad because he was also a full-time guard at the state prison. I‘m sure there were some others that help him install the fence around Citizen’s Stadium, the Cañon City High School’s new football field.

