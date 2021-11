The Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to figure out how to run their offense without Ben Simmons and are transitioning that responsibility to young Tyrese Maxey. The second-year guard has been the team’s starting point guard to begin the 2021-22 season, and there have been predictable ups and downs. He is not a true point guard: He natural focus is more on scoring than distributing, but he is learning.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO