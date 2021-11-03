It's A Simple Stabbing At Hellish South Jersey Hotel

A 19-year-old Burlington County resident has been indicted for trying to fatally stab a man at a Westampton hotel, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Michael Warder, of Salvia Street, in Pemberton Township, on one count of first-degree attempted murder and several weapons charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The indictment was returned on Friday and signed by Coffina.

An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court.

Warder remains held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, the prosecutor said.

The investigation began on Aug. 7 after Westampton Township police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2000 block of Burlington-Mount Holly Road (Hancock Lane) for a report of a stabbing, Coffina said.

Patrol officers found an adult male bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to his torso and arms, Coffina said.

The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, he said.

The investigation revealed the defendant became upset upon learning his ex-girlfriend might be in a new relationship. He rode his bicycle to the hotel and confronted her and the victim outside of the building. She ran inside the hotel and was not harmed.

After assaulting the victim, Warder fled on his bicycle. He was apprehended three days later at his current girlfriend’s home in Marlton by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson. The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst,

Lead investigators are WTPD Detective Sgt. Linda Chieffalo and BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.