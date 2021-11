Through the first six games of the 2021-22 NBA season, Tobias Harris is playing really well for the Philadelphia 76ers… or is he?. On one hand, he’s averaging 19.4 points per game, which is right on par with his Sixers career average, to go along with 4.2 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game. While his 3 point shooting percentage is only at 30 percent, he’s at least taking four shots from beyond the arc per game, up .6 from last season, and his overall field goal percentage is the highest its ever game at 51.9, with the potential for it to only get better with an increased frequency of shots around the hoop.

11 DAYS AGO