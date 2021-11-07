Weekend Road Closures: Sixth Street Bridge Work, LA Marathon To Close Streets All Over LA

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos with weekend plans might want to leave the car at home – there are several scheduled road closures, including a big stretch of the 101 Freeway and the streets that will be taken over by the LA Marathon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhOyy_0cljT78i00 The biggest closure involves both sides of the 101 Freeway from the 5 and 60 Freeway split in Boyle Heights to downtown Los Angeles. The freeway will be fully closed for the second time so construction crews can continue to remove bridge falsework, which is part of the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project – a $588 million project set to benefit drivers in Los Angeles. It will also feature sidewalks, space for bikers and a 12-acre park.

The 101 Freeway closure will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and is scheduled to last until at least 3 p.m. Sunday. Drivers going southbound on the 101 Freeway from Hollywood will be detoured onto the 110 Freeway and east onto the 10 Freeway, where they can again access the 5 Freeway. Drivers trying to reach the northbound 101 Freeway will be detoured around the closure via the 710 Freeway and the westbound 10 Freeway, where they can turn onto the 5 Freeway or continue into downtown LA onto the 101 Freeway.

With the LA Marathon taking place Sunday, surface street driving in Los Angeles won’t be a picnic, either. This year’s LA Marathon starts at Dodger Stadium and will wind its way through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Brentwood, before the route turns and finishes in Century City – covering nearly 26 miles of surface streets.

Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. Sunday and are scheduled to last until at least 2 p.m., but crews will be on hand to reopen roads to traffic as quickly as possible. Additionally, parking will not be allowed along the marathon’s route. Drivers can follow Unified LA on Twitter for updates.

Caltrans will also close several freeway ramps and turn lanes of the 101, 110, and 405 Freeways between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the marathon. Those closures include:

Northbound US-101

  • Spring Street off-ramp
  • Grand Avenue off-ramp
  • Glendale Boulevard/Echo Park Avenue off-ramp
  • Sunset Boulevard/Hollywood Boulevard off-ramp
  • Left-turn lane of Gower Street off-ramp
  • Right-turn lane of Highland Avenue off-ramp

Southbound US-101

  • Broadway off-ramp
  • Temple Street off-ramp
  • Sunset Boulevard/Hollywood Boulevard off-ramp
  • Right-turn lane of Gower Street off-ramp
  • Right-turn lane of Vine Street off-ramp
  • Highland Avenue off-ramp
  • Academy Road off-ramp to Amador on-ramp lane closure

Northbound SR-110

  • Temple Street off-ramp
  • Hill Street/Stadium Way off-ramp

Southbound SR-110

  • Figueroa Street/Sunset Boulevard off-ramp
  • Stadium Way off-ramp
  • Hill Street off-ramp

Northbound I-405

  • Westbound Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp

Southbound I-405

  • Left-turn lane of Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp
  • Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp

Happening this weekend also, Caltrans will shut down a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Sylmar , while several intersections in Burbank will also be closed – both for paving work.

