KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths in Kansas, 51 coronavirus clusters in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas schools dealing with clusters of coronavirus cases dropped slightly in the past week.

That is just part of the data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.

The KDHE said 26 more Kansas deaths are due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,448. It also reports 110 more Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since Monday morning.

The state said 2,263 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,019 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 160 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county data.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates its charts regarding coronavirus clusters in the state. It reports 164 active clusters in Kansas, 21 fewer than last week. Of those, 51 are in K-12 schools.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days Bar or Restaurant La Casita Restaurant Salina 10 Day Care Kids Stop Daycare Shawnee 7 Long-term Care

Facility Cheney Golden Age Home Cheney 7 Elmhaven East Skilled Nursing Facility Parsons 11 Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility Cunningham 29 Homestead of El Dorado El Dorado 6 Kidron Bethel North Newton 8 Lansing Care and Rehab Lansing 6 Leisure Homestead Association Stafford 5 Linn Community Nursing Home Linn 5 Parkside Homes Hillsboro 5 Villa St. Francis Olathe 5 Private Business K and W Underground Inc Olathe 6 Leading Technology Composites Wichita 5 Starkey, Inc. Wichita 6 Religious Gathering Covenant Church McPherson 10 School Emporia Christian School Emporia 5 Kiowa County Schools Greensburg 9 Park Elementary School Great Bend 9 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 6 USD 397 Centre Lost Springs 11 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE said 20,695 doses of vaccine have been distributed since Monday morning.

4,934 Kansans got their first dose

3,074 got their second dose

12,687 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.86% have received at least one dose, while 56.82% are considered fully vaccinated. The KDHE has not included children ages 5-11 in that data yet.

County Confirmed Delta Variant Allen 1,951 64 Anderson 1,130 8 Atchison 2,428 77 Barber 504 8 Barton 3,974 84 Bourbon 2,490 26 Brown 1,619 36 Butler 11,103 101 Chase 369 2 Chautauqua 514 6 Cherokee 3,679 34 Cheyenne 440 3 Clark 336 4 Clay 1,263 5 Cloud 1,420 64 Coffey 1,229 12 Comanche 308 Cowley 5,680 72 Crawford 6,763 138 Decatur 368 19 Dickinson 2,959 89 Doniphan 1,401 64 Douglas 12,294 133 Edwards 393 3 Elk 307 Ellis 4,623 24 Ellsworth 1,410 36 Finney 7,360 140 Ford 7,210 163 Franklin 3,839 71 Geary 4,795 155 Gove 482 8 Graham 324 6 Grant 1,294 29 Gray 892 34 Greeley 168 Greenwood 975 8 Hamilton 293 Harper 923 27 Harvey 5,165 41 Haskell 581 19 Hodgeman 242 Jackson 2,098 55 Jefferson 2,617 64 Jewell 436 25 Johnson 78,574 1,147 Kearny 802 20 Kingman 1,214 20 Kiowa 395 11 Labette 3,567 126 Lane 173 10 Leavenworth 10,456 250 Lincoln 369 5 Linn 1,610 72 Logan 436 8 Lyon 5,523 109 Marion 1,688 9 Marshall 1,495 20 McPherson 4,571 48 Meade 710 42 Miami 4,399 42 Mitchell 806 32 Montgomery 5,388 121 Morris 784 10 Morton 398 1 Nemaha 1,958 40 Neosho 2,668 63 Ness 496 30 Norton 1,473 18 Osage 2,031 48 Osborne 435 30 Ottawa 751 18 Pawnee 1,504 3 Phillips 923 35 Pottawatomie 2,849 107 Pratt 1,258 19 Rawlins 451 12 Reno 11,447 66 Republic 890 10 Rice 1,481 27 Riley 7,837 230 Rooks 802 14 Rush 519 3 Russell 1,180 91 Saline 8,606 285 Scott 804 18 Sedgwick 82,122 925 Seward 4,679 15 Shawnee 25,853 243 Sheridan 508 2 Sherman 872 9 Smith 408 58 Stafford 613 27 Stanton 291 5 Stevens 845 15 Sumner 3,278 39 Thomas 1,387 14 Trego 502 2 Wabaunsee 927 18 Wallace 252 3 Washington 834 19 Wichita 301 1 Wilson 1,568 29 Woodson 424 5 Wyandotte 28,162 301 Beaver, OK 574 Harper, OK 503 Kay, OK 7,389 Texas, OK 4,141

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 3, 2021

Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 3 , 2021

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health

