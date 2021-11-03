CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths in Kansas, 51 coronavirus clusters in schools

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4Fsz_0cljT5NG00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas schools dealing with clusters of coronavirus cases dropped slightly in the past week.

That is just part of the data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.

The KDHE said 26 more Kansas deaths are due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,448. It also reports 110 more Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since Monday morning.

Kansas will receive 128K doses of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 by Friday

The state said 2,263 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,019 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 160 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county data.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates its charts regarding coronavirus clusters in the state. It reports 164 active clusters in Kansas, 21 fewer than last week. Of those, 51 are in K-12 schools.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within
last 14 days
Bar or Restaurant La Casita Restaurant Salina 10
Day Care Kids Stop Daycare Shawnee 7
Long-term Care
Facility 		Cheney Golden Age Home Cheney 7
Elmhaven East Skilled Nursing Facility Parsons 11
Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility Cunningham 29
Homestead of El Dorado El Dorado 6
Kidron Bethel North Newton 8
Lansing Care and Rehab Lansing 6
Leisure Homestead Association Stafford 5
Linn Community Nursing Home Linn 5
Parkside Homes Hillsboro 5
Villa St. Francis Olathe 5
Private Business K and W Underground Inc Olathe 6
Leading Technology Composites Wichita 5
Starkey, Inc. Wichita 6
Religious Gathering Covenant Church McPherson 10
School Emporia Christian School Emporia 5
Kiowa County Schools Greensburg 9
Park Elementary School Great Bend 9
USD 377 Effingham Effingham 6
USD 397 Centre Lost Springs 11
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE said 20,695 doses of vaccine have been distributed since Monday morning.

  • 4,934 Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,074 got their second dose
  • 12,687 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.86% have received at least one dose, while 56.82% are considered fully vaccinated. The KDHE has not included children ages 5-11 in that data yet.

County Confirmed Delta Variant
Allen 1,951 64
Anderson 1,130 8
Atchison 2,428 77
Barber 504 8
Barton 3,974 84
Bourbon 2,490 26
Brown 1,619 36
Butler 11,103 101
Chase 369 2
Chautauqua 514 6
Cherokee 3,679 34
Cheyenne 440 3
Clark 336 4
Clay 1,263 5
Cloud 1,420 64
Coffey 1,229 12
Comanche 308
Cowley 5,680 72
Crawford 6,763 138
Decatur 368 19
Dickinson 2,959 89
Doniphan 1,401 64
Douglas 12,294 133
Edwards 393 3
Elk 307
Ellis 4,623 24
Ellsworth 1,410 36
Finney 7,360 140
Ford 7,210 163
Franklin 3,839 71
Geary 4,795 155
Gove 482 8
Graham 324 6
Grant 1,294 29
Gray 892 34
Greeley 168
Greenwood 975 8
Hamilton 293
Harper 923 27
Harvey 5,165 41
Haskell 581 19
Hodgeman 242
Jackson 2,098 55
Jefferson 2,617 64
Jewell 436 25
Johnson 78,574 1,147
Kearny 802 20
Kingman 1,214 20
Kiowa 395 11
Labette 3,567 126
Lane 173 10
Leavenworth 10,456 250
Lincoln 369 5
Linn 1,610 72
Logan 436 8
Lyon 5,523 109
Marion 1,688 9
Marshall 1,495 20
McPherson 4,571 48
Meade 710 42
Miami 4,399 42
Mitchell 806 32
Montgomery 5,388 121
Morris 784 10
Morton 398 1
Nemaha 1,958 40
Neosho 2,668 63
Ness 496 30
Norton 1,473 18
Osage 2,031 48
Osborne 435 30
Ottawa 751 18
Pawnee 1,504 3
Phillips 923 35
Pottawatomie 2,849 107
Pratt 1,258 19
Rawlins 451 12
Reno 11,447 66
Republic 890 10
Rice 1,481 27
Riley 7,837 230
Rooks 802 14
Rush 519 3
Russell 1,180 91
Saline 8,606 285
Scott 804 18
Sedgwick 82,122 925
Seward 4,679 15
Shawnee 25,853 243
Sheridan 508 2
Sherman 872 9
Smith 408 58
Stafford 613 27
Stanton 291 5
Stevens 845 15
Sumner 3,278 39
Thomas 1,387 14
Trego 502 2
Wabaunsee 927 18
Wallace 252 3
Washington 834 19
Wichita 301 1
Wilson 1,568 29
Woodson 424 5
Wyandotte 28,162 301
Beaver, OK 574
Harper, OK 503
Kay, OK 7,389
Texas, OK 4,141

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 3, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 3 , 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

KDHE reports 39 more COVID deaths, almost 34,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said another 1,929 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday morning, while 3,370 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 166 are the COVID-19 delta variant. The state said 39 more Kansans deaths are linked to COVID-19, as are 30 new […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Jewell, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
State
Oklahoma State
City
Linn, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Meade, KS
Wichita, KS
Education
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Greeley, KS
Wichita, KS
Health
City
Kingman, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Kansas to host first statewide Pride event next fall in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Organizers are in the early stages of planning for a Kansas LGBTQ+ Pride event for 2022. The celebration plans to spotlight diversity and inclusion across the state. Ideas include events at local vendors, a candlelight vigil at the Equality House, and a walk from the Capitol to a downtown party. The […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas roads could take longer to clear this winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Staffing shortages could affect how roads are cleared during bad weather this winter, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. “KDOT is facing significant staffing shortages in some areas and will work proactively to clear Kansas highways by shifting crews to affected areas and pretreating highways and bridges whenever possible,” said Secretary […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kdhe#Ksnw#Kansans#Care Facility#El Dorado El Dorado#Rehab Lansing 6#W Underground Inc Olathe#Starkey Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Hill City man dies in I-70 accident in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hill City man has died in an accident on I-70 in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Scott Compitello of Hill City was eastbound on I-70 when he struck the trailer of a semi that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.   The accident […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

One woman dead, another injured in Wichita shooting

Wichita, KAN. – A woman is dead and another is injured in a shooting late Sunday night near 9th and Volutsia. Wichita police said just before 10:30 p.m. officers found two people shot in the front yard. Both victims were taken to a hospital where one died. Police believe a fight between the victims preceded […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy