CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Can teens get vaccinated without parental consent?

By Char'Nese Turner, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350dvg_0cljSy9900

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — A Louisiana mother plans to sue her son’s high school after he was vaccinated by a mobile clinic at a school vaccination event without parental consent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, but should minors get the vaccine without consent?

In most U.S. states, minors are required to get a parent’s consent for vaccination.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Arin Parsa, founder of Teens for Vaccines , said teens should advocate for inoculation and get support if needed.

“Teens should try to convince their parents to get the vaccine. Use other adults like doctors, teachers, family and friends to bridge conversations, and above all don’t give up,” Parsa said.

Parsa said there are workarounds for teens who want vaccination when a parent refuses to consent.

Arkansas health officials scrambling to get pediatric vaccine doses to counties

“In the U.S., we have a patchwork of minor consent laws so the answer isn’t exactly straightforward. In most states where parental consent is required, one signature is enough to get the vaccine,” Parsa said. “However, if the parents are divorced or separated, the parents may take legal action against the other parent for letting the child get the vaccine.”

Even though one signature is enough for the shot, Parsa said family dynamics can impact the decision. He encouraged teens to have a heart-to-heart talk with their guardians before deciding to get vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

What pediatricians want parents to know about the Covid vaccine for kids

As the Covid-19 vaccine has been rolling out for children ages 5 to 11, questions for pediatricians have been rolling in. Many parents are simply wondering where they can find the long-awaited vaccine locally — and fast. Plenty other questions are from parents with a range of concerns about safety and effectiveness in kids.
KIDS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

When can kids under 5 get vaccinated against Covid-19? What parents should know

Now that the United States has started rolling out child doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, many parents are wondering when shots could be available for even younger kids. US health officials estimate that could be next year. "We're probably a few more months...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
KATU.com

How Parents Can Help Teens with Anxiety and Depression

The pandemic has caused a sharp increase in anxiety and depression among teenagers. Parenting expert Yshai Boussi joined us to share what parents can do to help. -Acknowledge your own struggles as a parent. Most of us have struggled with some level of anxiety or depression during this pandemic. That has certainly impacted your kids. That doesn’t make you a bad parent, instead, it has the potential to make you more relatable, provided that you focus on solutions together.
KIDS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Newsnation#Teens For Vaccines
mtpr.org

Kids 5 and over can now get a COVID vaccine. Here's what their parents had to say

Sleepovers. Birthday parties. Long-awaited family reunions. Those are among the activities and gatherings that parents told NPR they hope to make possible for their kids following a formal recommendation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC Director Rochelle...
KIDS
whdh.com

Baker: Parents can start making appointments to get kids ages 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – Parents can start making appointments to get children between the ages of 5 and 11 vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday and the pediatric vaccines have already started arriving in Massachusetts, Baker said during a news conference at Boston Children’s Hospital.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
guthrienewsleader.net

How can parents prevent digital damage to teens?

STILLWATER, Okla. – Social media algorithms can subvert children’s normal social growth patterns and replace them with reinforced negativity about bullying, unrealistic body imagery and depression, Oklahoma State University Extension specialists said. Fortunately, parents and other caregivers still wield some of the strongest tools to counterdamage caused by those digital...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy