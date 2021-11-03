CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“No Time To Die” is a strong finish to Craig’s five film portrayal

thewichitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No Time To Die” is Cary Joji Fukunaga’s first time directing a Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie, and both were amazing in their roles. Modern Bond films have incorporated very stylistic camera work, along with beautiful lighting and exotic locations, and Fukunaga doesn’t disappoint. However, “No Time To...

thewichitan.com

coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Daniel Craig’s bittersweet goodbye in ‘No Time to Die’

Delayed by two years, the latest installment of the James Bond franchise “No Time to Die” has finally hit theaters. This highly anticipated film earned its place in cinematic history as it was Daniel Craig’s last time reprising his iconic role of James Bond. As always, Craig embodied the role...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Time to Die’ Selected as Camerimage Closing Night Film

No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film and final movie starring Daniel Craig as 007, has been selected to close the 29th EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival, which is slated to be held Nov. 13-20 in Torun, Poland. Joining the festival for the closing ceremony are the film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Oscar-winning cinematographer, Linus Sandgren (La La Land). As previously announced, The Tragedy of Macbeth will open the festival with its director Joel Coen and five-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Bruno Delbonnel in attendance. The selections for the main competition were announced earlier this week, including Dune, Belfast and King Richard. Among this year’s lineup are previous Camerimage honorees including Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser, who won the Golden Frog in 2016 for the aforementioned Lion. Macbeth’s Delbonnel previously won the Silver Frog for Across the Universe and Bronze Frog for the Coen Bros.’ Inside Llewyn Davis, while C’mon C’mon’s Robbie Ryan won a Bronze Frog for Wuthering Heights (2011) and an Audience Award for The Favourite. This year’s lineup also includes King Richard‘s Robert Elswit, who won an Oscar for There Will Be Blood. Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive a special award for outstanding directing at this year’s festival.
MOVIES
merrimacknewspaper.com

Film Review: No Time To Die

I’ve lost track of how many James Bond movies there have been, but I do know that No Time To Die is the fifth and Final Bond film to star Daniel Craig as the titular super spy, and it delivers on its promises of thrilling action and worthy send off for its lead. Craig is once again terrific, and he provides the heart beat of what turns out to be a surprisingly heartfelt and emotional film.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

‘No Time To Die’: Why Daniel Craig’s Latest James Bond Sequel Is a Must-Watch

Old fans and newcomers alike are clamoring over the most recent addition to the super-spy franchise. The latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die” released on Sept. 30 in theatres worldwide and is getting an excellent response. The Cary Joji Fukunaga directed film is Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie and has wonderful on-screen actors and villain pairing. The critics have already given it a rating of 4.5/5, and it is hitting the American market as the No.1 movie currently.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘No Time to Die’: How the VFX Served Daniel Craig’s Emotional Farewell as James Bond

In “No Time to Die,” it was important for director Cary Joji Fukunaga to complete Daniel Craig’s arc as James Bond by tying up all five films. This meant emphasizing the emotional connection to Bond, even during the high-octane action sequences, which impacted the VFX. This included the Aston Martin DB5 gun battle in Matera, the sinking trawler with Bond and Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), and the explosive climax atop the control tower roof of baddie Safin (Rami Malek).
MOVIES
Fox 59

It’s that time of the week – move time with The Film Yap!

INDIANAPOLIS – Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap is back with the best movie reviews in Indiana! Here’s what’s in store for this weekend. Follow @christopherlloyd and @TheFilmYap on Twitter!. New in Theaters:. Eternals — 2021 Oscars’ Best Director Chloé Zhao brings her touch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’: MGM Sets PVOD Release Date For Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Film

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die, will become available for rental on U.S. digital platforms on Tuesday, following a 31-day theatrical window, Deadline has confirmed. The title from MGM and United Artists Releasing will appear on all major platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and Vudu. The cost of the PVOD rental is $19.99. The 25th film in the James Bond series picks up with the MI6 agent at a point when he has left active service. His peace, however, proves to be short-lived. When his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help, he...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

When You Can Finally Watch Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie No Time To Die At Home

No Time To Die has finally fulfilled its theatrical destiny as Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie. But there are some 007 fans who are probably still waiting to see the film, either because it hasn’t been released in their country yet, or they want to watch it at home. Well, after a little over a month of theatrical exclusivity, No Time To Die is finally heading home, as of tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9th.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

From ‘No Time to Die’ to ‘Goldfinger,’ How to Watch (Almost) Every James Bond Film Online

Shake up a martini — Daniel Craig’s back as Bond in No Time to Die, which is now available to stream online via Amazon. The 25th film in the James Bond franchise premiered in theaters on October 8th and is now available on VOD, following its theatrical-run window (the film is still playing in cinemas across the country and you can see showtimes and tickets below). Buy:'No Time to Die' TicketsatFandango How to Stream No Time to Die Online To watch No Time to Die online, you’ll have to rent it on Amazon (which has it available to stream in 4K UHD). You...
MOVIES
Variety

Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Moviemaking: ‘Anyone Who’s Done This Knows That Confidence Is an Illusion’

Paul Thomas Anderson, chronicler of the dark heart of America in films like “There Will Be Blood” and parties that stretch to near dawn in “Boogie Nights,” is a morning person. He’s up by 5, in bed by 9 or 9:30, and rises before the sun, when he tinkers with scripts, watches movies, or just enjoys a few hours alone with his thoughts before he wakes up the four kids he has with Maya Rudolph. “It’s my quiet time,” says Anderson, who is interrupting that sojourn to speak with a Variety reporter about his new film, “Licorice Pizza,” a warmhearted story...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Benedict Cumberbatch says Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland is “gobsmackingly brilliant”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Cumberbatch told Esquire that Holland’s was “utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant.” Cumberbatch also joked that despite being a 45-year-old man, he’d never quite got over the giddy excitement of appearing onscreen with Spider-Man. “All the time...
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES

