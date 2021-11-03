“No Time To Die” is a strong finish to Craig’s five film portrayal

No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film and final movie starring Daniel Craig as 007, has been selected to close the 29th EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival, which is slated to be held Nov. 13-20 in Torun, Poland. Joining the festival for the closing ceremony are the film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Oscar-winning cinematographer, Linus Sandgren (La La Land). As previously announced, The Tragedy of Macbeth will open the festival with its director Joel Coen and five-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Bruno Delbonnel in attendance. The selections for the main competition were announced earlier this week, including Dune, Belfast and King Richard. Among this year’s lineup are previous Camerimage honorees including Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser, who won the Golden Frog in 2016 for the aforementioned Lion. Macbeth’s Delbonnel previously won the Silver Frog for Across the Universe and Bronze Frog for the Coen Bros.’ Inside Llewyn Davis, while C’mon C’mon’s Robbie Ryan won a Bronze Frog for Wuthering Heights (2011) and an Audience Award for The Favourite. This year’s lineup also includes King Richard‘s Robert Elswit, who won an Oscar for There Will Be Blood. Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive a special award for outstanding directing at this year’s festival.

