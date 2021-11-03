CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children Bus Driver Accused Of Carrying Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was carrying a gun.

The head of the school says the school was notified that a driver appeared to be carrying a weapon during afternoon pickup.

The driver was confronted, said he had a concealed carry permit and apologized.

The driver was transporting one student, who was immediately taken off the bus.

The school says it has notified the authorities.

