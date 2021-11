Data: Colorado Secretary of State's Office, Denver Elections Division; Chart: John Frank/AxiosFewer than 1 in 3 registered Colorado voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election.Why it matters: Turnout hit a record low for an odd-year election since the introduction of automatic mail balloting in the state, an Axios Denver analysis of preliminary data shows.By the numbers: The ballot included three statewide measures — all of which failed — but interest was driven largely by local elections.School board races in Jefferson and Douglas counties helped spur some interest in the election and boosted turnout.Denver recorded its lowest turnout in the past decade at 18% — behind the previous low mark of 25% in 2011.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO