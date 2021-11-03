CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sea Turtle Saga

msstate.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents like Duncan Stanley, a sophomore communication/ theatre major from Belden, are busily working on preparations for “Banner—A Sea Turtle Saga.” The original musical...

www.msstate.edu

Seaside Signal

Samaritans, Seaside Aquarium lend assist to sea turtle

A 50-pound olive ridley sea turtle was found one mile north of the Peter Iredale shipwreck in Hammond by Samuel K. Gardner. The turtle appeared dead at first, aquarium staff reported Thursday, but shortly after finding the animal Samuel realized that it was still alive and contacted Seaside Aquarium. Gardner...
SEASIDE, OR
fernandinaobserver.com

November 9 Wild Nite to feature “2021 Sea Turtle Update”

On November 9, 2021, beginning at 7:00 PM EST, Wild Amelia will host its monthly Wild Nite presentation featuring Mary Duffy, President of Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch (AISTW). Her talk, followed by Q&A, will focus on the 2021 nesting season, challenges sea turtles face and what that means for their future survival, the work of AISTW and what each of us can do to help sea turtles survive.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Number of sea turtle nests declined in 2021

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Another sea turtle nesting season has come and gone. The nesting season runs from March 1 through October 31 on the east coast of Florida. The 2021 sea turtle nesting season was not a record-breaking year, according to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sea turtle nesting season comes to an end

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea turtle nesting season has come to an end and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium says it was a successful one. Sea turtle nesting requires a lot of vigilance so that nests aren’t disturbed and the endangered creatures must be closely monitored for safety. Lights cannot shine directly at nesting areas due to disorientation and nests are roped off to prevent people from potentially destroying the habitat on accident.
SARASOTA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Over 55,000 Hatchlings Produced During Sea Turtle Nesting Season

Daytona Beach, FL - Volusia Habitat Conservation Plan manager says the county saw the 5th most active sea turtle nesting season in the past 30 years. Ryan Chabot, the Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) manager, says 740 sea turtle nests were deposited on County-managed beaches this year. While it didn’t beat out last year’s number of 902, Chabot said it’s the 5th highest season since 1988.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wxxv25.com

IMMS hosting sea turtle release Saturday in Biloxi

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is hosting a sea turtle release tomorrow morning in Biloxi. These Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles were part of a group that was cold-stunned and flown from Massachusetts for rehabilitation. They are the rarest species of sea turtle as well as the world’s most endangered...
BILOXI, MS
WTOK-TV

Endangered sea turtles released into Mississippi Sound

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be cooler for us right now but it’s perfect weather for one of the most endangered sea turtles in the world. A crowd waited patiently at Biloxi Beach in front of the Edgewater Mall as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were carried into the Mississippi Sound. One of the handlers was Susan Hatley, a volunteer with the Institute For Marine Mammal Studies.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Animals
Animals
Entertainment
Entertainment
Pets
Pets
OBA

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle release today in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Congratulations to the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program and The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Mississippi on this morning’s successful release of an endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, which was accidentally hooked by a fisherman on our beach on October 17th. Thankfully, the fisherman knew exactly what to do and reported the incident immediately.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
islandeyenews.com

Seabrook Island Sea Turtle Strandings On The Rise

Each year, Seabrook Island plays host to nesting loggerhead sea turtles. Residents and visitors alike welcome the site of nests on the beach and relish the occasional chance to get a glimpse of this threatened species. However, a less desirable visit from our sea turtle friends seems to be on the rise – strandings. A stranded sea turtle is one that has come ashore, been brought ashore, or is floating near shore, whether alive or dead. Live stranded turtles tend to be weakened because of injury, disease, or by accidentally becoming the bycatch of fishing activities targeting other species. With more than two months remaining in the calendar year, Seabrook Island has had nine sea turtle strandings. Somewhat remarkably, these strandings have predominantly been Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles, which are the most critically endangered sea turtle species in existence. There have also been strandings involving loggerhead turtles and a single green sea turtle on our beaches this year. While the cause of a stranding can not always be determined, four of our strandings this year were sea turtles that were caught by people fishing from shore, and three were the result of boat strikes. While turtles caught on hook and line generally have a good prognosis if they receive proper care, boat strikes frequently result in death.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Slippery, slimy, spotted like a cow: angler reels in rare ‘unicorn’ fish in Missouri

A Missouri man reeled in a strange creature from the Mississippi River recently; a slimy, whiskered, black-and-white rarity. It’s a piebald blue catfish, according to avid fisherman Chad Hester. The 36-pound fish doesn’t have the bluish-gray body like others of its kind, but has coloring more akin to a dairy cow, its white skin marked with black splotches.
LIFESTYLE

