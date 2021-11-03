CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing 4-Year-Old Australian Girl Found Alive After 18-Day Search, 'My Name Is Cleo'

By Ashley Palya
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An 18-day search came to an end when police broke into a locked home in Australia, where a missing 4-year-old girl who prompted the entire nation to worry about her whereabouts, was found alive and safe. According to the Associated Press, body cam footage showed the moment when the...

