CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Oxford Township, PA

Police Identify Mother, Son Killed In Lower Oxford Township As Kimberly Harris, Jordan Foster; Suspect Dead, Police Say

By Alecia Reid
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified the mother and son shot and killed in Lower Oxford Township on Wednesday as 53-year-old Kimberly Harris and 22-year-old Jordan Foster. Police say the suspect, Timothy Harris, 40, is also dead after he left the scene of the crime and died by suicide after crashing his vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for two people in cardiac arrest. The exact time of the homicide is still under investigation, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., Harris’ other son, Jaden, came home to find his mother and twin brother unconscious and called police.

Police say that Harris and Foster both engaged in a physical altercation with Timothy Harris, and during the altercation, he shot the mother and son. When authorities got to the home, EMS attempted CPR but were unsuccessful. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4Wm4_0cljRgXW00

“They were very nice people,” Robert Palmer, a neighbor of the victims, said. “Very quiet. Right now, I feel stunned and shocked. I wasn’t expecting it to be her. Because you just never think something like that can happen to a person.”

Earlier Tuesday night, police received a report of a hit-and-run crash involving Timothy Harris in East Marlborough Township. He then fled that scene and crashed again in Kennett Township just before 10 p.m. After he crashed, police say Timothy Harris exited his vehicle, shot himself and died by suicide.

One of Harris’ sons attended Lincoln University, where a spokesperson for the school says the mother was an Aramark employee at the university.

“He was around here during the summer, winter, it didn’t matter the weather,” Briana Townsend, of Lincoln University, said. “He was always exercising, trying to lose weight.”

Law enforcement has been at the house all day. The Troop J Major Case Team has been activated to investigate the double homicide. They are working in conjunction with the Kennett Township Police Department, Chester County detectives and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

“I never thought I’d live somewhere where something like this could happen,” Townsend said. “You see it everywhere else, on the internet and then it happens around you and you’re like wow.”

This is still a very active investigation. Eyewitness News has been told that there’s currently no threat to the public.

Out of respect for the family, a representative from Lincoln University says they will not be releasing a statement.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old Bahsil Garrison Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that left a teenage boy dead. Streets were blocked at Westminster and Belmont Avenues Monday afternoon as police investigated. Police say a 16-year-old, identified Tuesday as Bahsil Garrison, was shot multiple times in the chest and killed around 3:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot once in the arm. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

32-Year-Old Sent To Hospital After Shooting In Society Hill, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight shooting in the city’s Society Hill section sent a 32-year-old man, who was out on a date, to the hospital. The shooting happened on South Front Street. Philadelphia police said just after 11:30 Monday night, officers found a man sitting in the passenger side of the car. He told officers he was talking to his date, who was standing outside the car, when three men shoved her out of the way and shot him in the chest. The suspects took off in a white vehicle. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 People Shot In Southampton Township Trailer Park, Neighbors Say Resident Had Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Southampton trailer park in Burlington County early Tuesday morning. The incident unfolded just after 5:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the James Avenue home after reports of a shooting. Police were on scene for hours – going in and out of the home. Authorities at one point climbed atop the roof to take photo evidence. Very little information is known surrounding the double shooting, but neighbors tell CBS3 the woman that lives in the home was recently estranged from her boyfriend after an altercation and restraining order. Law enforcement continue...
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Photo Released Of Suspect In Kensington Shooting That Killed 28-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a 28-year-old woman over the weekend. The shooting happened in the city’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday evening.   The department released photos of the man, who they describe as a Black man in his early to mid-20s. He was wearing a rust-colored jacket, loose black pants, and black shoes. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of East Willard Street. Officers said the suspect shot the victim, Shamecca Franklin, multiple times, including several times in the head. He ran off soon after. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information relating to an arrest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lower Oxford Township, PA
City
Kennett Township, PA
City
East Marlborough Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lower Oxford Township, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Sanitation Worker Injured In Hit-And-Run In Philadelphia’s Parkside Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with damage to the passenger side after it hit a sanitation worker. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 52nd and Jefferson Streets in the city’s Parkside section. Police say the worker was loading trash into the parked sanitation truck when a Dodge Charger crashed into the truck and the worker. The driver then took off. The 37-year-old worker is in stable condition with a leg injury. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Neighborhood Identified As Aaron Greene, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police identified the victim as Aaron Greene.  The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 5300 block of Malcolm Street. The victim was found in a car with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to officials. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. Police say a gun was recovered on the scene. As of Monday morning, there’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed Near Love Park In Center City, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are working to identify a man shot and killed near Love Park at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. Investigators say he was shot in the head, neck and stomach. The victim died at Jefferson Hospital. No one has been arrested. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Shot Six Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot six times in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. It happened on the 2000 block of North 7th Street around 5:20 p.m. Police say the boy was shot twice in the head, twice in the heel and twice in the calf. He is currently in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police say a BB gun was recovered from the victim. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Harris
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing For Fiston Ngoy, Man Charged In SEPTA Train Rape, Will Be Continued At Later Date

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charged with raping a woman on the El train last month, will be continued at a later date. Eyewitness News has learned the 35-year-old’s hearing is being rescheduled for Nov. 29 due to some staff changes on the District Attorney’s side of the case. Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest. The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle In Moving Vehicle In Union Township

UNION, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man in Lebanon County after a struggle inside the man’s moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order. Authorities say while troopers tried to arrest 40-year-old Andrew Dzwonchyk, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it. The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported during the incident. The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Attempted Rape Outside Dover Library

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect who’s wanted for attempted rape. Police say he attacked a homeless woman outside the Dover Library just after midnight. Two men in the area ran to the woman to help her, and the suspect ran away. The victim was treated at the hospital for her injuries.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Man, 3 Teens Injured In Shooting In Philadelphia’s Feltonville Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and three teens were shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. at 200 E. Louden Street. The Feltonville Intermediate School and Feltonville Schools of Arts/Sciences were both in lockdown until 11:47 a.m. due to the gunfire, according to officials. Police say three victims — a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men — were exiting a corner store when they were shot at. The 17-year-old was shot once in his left leg, while the 18-year-olds were both shot in their right thigh. A 29-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to his left shin as the three victims attempted to escape the gunfire by running down the street. All four of the victims are in stable condition, police say. They were all transported by either private vehicle or medic to Temple University Hospital. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Jordan#Pennsylvania State Police#Ems#Cpr#Lincoln University#Aramark
CBS Philly

28-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times In Deadly Kensington Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman is dead after being shot multiple times in the head, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the city’s Kensington neighborhood around 5:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said the woman, later identified as Shamecca Franklin, was shot in the 800 block of East Willard Street. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police haven’t recovered any weapons or made any arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Customers Stunned After Apparent Murder-Suicide Outside West Philadelphia Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide outside a Target in River Park, according to Philadelphia police. This happened at 4000 Monument Road around in West Philadelphia 12:44 p.m. Sunday. The department said the man drove to the location in a blue Lexus. He shot the woman in the head before shooting himself, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. There were customers inside the store at the time of the incident, and bystanders told CBS3 there were stunned this happened in their area. ‘That’s shocking,” customer Ralph Stanley said, also explaining these types of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Dead After Car Catches Fire, Explodes After Collision In Mount Airy, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after Philadelphia police say a car crash in the Mount Airy neighborhood led to a vehicle explosion. The incident happened near East Johnson Street and Stenton Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Saturday. The department said the victims were in a car that was rear-ended by another vehicle “at a high rate of speed.” The victims’ vehicle caught fire and exploded. The male victims were pronounced at the scene. Police have not identified the victims or given their ages. An arrest has been made in the incident, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Critically Injured After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after a double shooting in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Darien Street. Police said the 25-year-old woman was shot three times just before 5:30 Sunday night. The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit once in the ankle. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Parents Concerned After School Bus Crashes Into Creek In Easton, Sending Several Students To Hospital

EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A school bus ran off the road and crashed into a creek in Easton on Monday morning. Parents and children say they are still on edge and want answers after the crash sent several students to the hospital. A student tells CBS3 he’s grateful to have survived after his school bus plunged 15 feet into this creek. “I was definitely really scared because I almost died,” 12-year-old student Jayden Melendez said. “Everyone was scared then a kid opened the emergency exit and we all started running out.” The crash happened near the 500 block of Bushkill Drive, just after...
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting Inside West Philadelphia Home Injures 2, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women are recovering after a shooting inside a West Philadelphia home Saturday evening, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 800 block of North 46th Street just before 7:30 p.m. The department said a 20-year-old woman was shot once in the leg and another time in the arm. She was last listed in stable condition and is expected to be okay. The second victim, a 63-year-old woman, was hit once in the calf. She is also expected to be okay. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver Injured After Car Flips In Allentown Accident

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A driver is seriously injured after losing control of their car and flipping several times in Allentown Sunday morning. The crash happened in the 1800 block of River Drive. Video from the scene showed detectives gathering evidence from around the car. Authorities have not released an update on the driver’s condition, nor have they said what led to the crash.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy