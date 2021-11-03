Police Identify Mother, Son Killed In Lower Oxford Township As Kimberly Harris, Jordan Foster; Suspect Dead, Police Say

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified the mother and son shot and killed in Lower Oxford Township on Wednesday as 53-year-old Kimberly Harris and 22-year-old Jordan Foster. Police say the suspect, Timothy Harris, 40, is also dead after he left the scene of the crime and died by suicide after crashing his vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for two people in cardiac arrest. The exact time of the homicide is still under investigation, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., Harris’ other son, Jaden, came home to find his mother and twin brother unconscious and called police.

Police say that Harris and Foster both engaged in a physical altercation with Timothy Harris, and during the altercation, he shot the mother and son. When authorities got to the home, EMS attempted CPR but were unsuccessful. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

“They were very nice people,” Robert Palmer, a neighbor of the victims, said. “Very quiet. Right now, I feel stunned and shocked. I wasn’t expecting it to be her. Because you just never think something like that can happen to a person.”

Earlier Tuesday night, police received a report of a hit-and-run crash involving Timothy Harris in East Marlborough Township. He then fled that scene and crashed again in Kennett Township just before 10 p.m. After he crashed, police say Timothy Harris exited his vehicle, shot himself and died by suicide.

One of Harris’ sons attended Lincoln University, where a spokesperson for the school says the mother was an Aramark employee at the university.

“He was around here during the summer, winter, it didn’t matter the weather,” Briana Townsend, of Lincoln University, said. “He was always exercising, trying to lose weight.”

Law enforcement has been at the house all day. The Troop J Major Case Team has been activated to investigate the double homicide. They are working in conjunction with the Kennett Township Police Department, Chester County detectives and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

“I never thought I’d live somewhere where something like this could happen,” Townsend said. “You see it everywhere else, on the internet and then it happens around you and you’re like wow.”

This is still a very active investigation. Eyewitness News has been told that there’s currently no threat to the public.

Out of respect for the family, a representative from Lincoln University says they will not be releasing a statement.