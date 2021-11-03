LoL 11.23 Release Date: Everything we know about the upcoming update

Despite multiple postponements and some of the series’ most middling reviews from critics, this summer’s F9—the tenth film in the high-octane Fast and Furious franchise, which began way back in 2001 with The Fast and Furious—was a bona fide hit. Grossing over $721 million worldwide in an era where such a haul is becoming more of a rarity, Justin Lin‘s actioner was sure to get a sequel. Universal has just made that official, announcing the 11th film in the franchise (there have been nine films in the central saga, plus 2019’s Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). To tide you over until the next installment of one of Hollywood’s hottest franchises, we’re bringing you all the scoop we have so far.
