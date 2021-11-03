Your favorite stalker is back: “You” season 3 review

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about Curb Your Enthusiasm's 11th season, showrunner Jeff Schaffer said of the beginning of the season, “There are lots of disparate threads that don’t seem to have anything in common at the start of the season, but they’re all going to knit together in the end to make an exquisite petty shame blanket.” Yet between the first episode of the season, “The Five Foot Fence,” and this second episode, “Angel Muffin,” we're starting to see a pattern of what the through lines of this season will be, and especially with this second episode, we continue to see just how brilliant Schaffer and Larry David are at interweaving stories that seemingly have nothing to do with each other.

