CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Your favorite stalker is back: “You” season 3 review

thewichitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of tension. A lot of blood. A lot of murder. But what else can we expect from Joe Goldberg? “You” season 3 doesn’t really come as a shocker for me, or really for the majority of the audience, especially if you’ve seen the previous two seasons. Still, each season,...

thewichitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBolt.Com

‘You’ Season 3 Review: Problematic Riveting Content

You Season Three, created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, has a compelling story but is problematic from the jump. In the first season, it was clear that stalker serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) revealed how the media glamorizes certain types of toxic masculinity. For example, in movies like Twilight, women find stalking and possessive behavior romantic. Penn Badgley talks about how Joe is the older version of Gossip Girl’s his “good guy” teenager character. Dan Humphrey uses his “Gossip Girl” persona to stalk and manipulate Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) into marrying him.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Cardi B Got A Stalker-y Letter From Joe Goldberg With The Perfect You Gift

Joe Goldberg is stalking a famous You fan, and it’s way too good. Cardi B has been a fan of the show for a while, and her recent bonding with Penn Badgley is another level. ICYMI, Cardi B and Badgley connected on social media in recent months, and both expressed a shared love for each other’s work. Then, on Thursday, Nov. 4, Cardi B shared the letter she got from You’s Joe Goldberg, and it was epic.
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Crimson

‘You’ Season Three Review: A Refreshing Look at Murder in the Suburbs

You may wonder what can go wrong in a suburban Northern Californian town — however, when newlyweds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) move in, it is no surprise that the resulting drama will be well worth the two-year wait for Season Three of “You.” Viewers should strap in and get ready for a season filled with Joe’s predictable violence paired with Love’s frustratingly self-destructive willingness to hit characters with blunt objects.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

Your Favorite Unhinged Real-Estate Show Is Almost Back

Selling Sunset is (almost) back, baby! And this time … well, it’s pretty much the same: very beautiful, mostly blonde women selling wildly expensive houses for identical twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim. If the trailer is any indication, season four promises to bring new faces, more drama, and a very pregnant Christine Quinn.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Collider

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Episode 2 Review: Larry David Is Back in His Discomfort Comfort Zone

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about Curb Your Enthusiasm's 11th season, showrunner Jeff Schaffer said of the beginning of the season, “There are lots of disparate threads that don’t seem to have anything in common at the start of the season, but they’re all going to knit together in the end to make an exquisite petty shame blanket.” Yet between the first episode of the season, “The Five Foot Fence,” and this second episode, “Angel Muffin,” we're starting to see a pattern of what the through lines of this season will be, and especially with this second episode, we continue to see just how brilliant Schaffer and Larry David are at interweaving stories that seemingly have nothing to do with each other.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The 21 Best Songs In Movies That Remind You Of Your Favorite Flicks

Movies live and die by their music. The score can make or break the tension of a scene and the perfect song sticks with you long after the credits have rolled. Why do I feel like I'm about to announce the winner of Best Original Song at the Oscars right now? Anywho, these are the best songs from movies — toe-tapping musical numbers and iconic soundtracks alike.
MOVIES
The Day

J.B. Smoove is back for new season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

J.B. Smoove did not know what he was getting himself into when he was asked to race Larry David at a ski resort in 2011, but one element was both clear and familiar: He expected his longtime friend and boss on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" to fail in spectacular and preposterous fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Michaela Mcmanus
Person
Scott Speedman
Person
Travis Van Winkle
WDTN

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Stalking#Next Door Neighbor
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy