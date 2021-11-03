CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'Let's Go Brandon' phrase has Northern Virginia roots

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Brown finds himself in a position he did not ask for or...

www.parsonssun.com

PennLive.com

What is ‘Let’s Go Brandon’? How the phrase became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment – actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden – is everywhere.
Iowa State Daily

Brown: Let's Go, Brandon!

At the Talladega Speedway in Florida, Brandon Brown won this year’s Sparks 300 race, the second in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. People across America have rushed to purchase “Let’s Go Brandon” water bottles, hats, bumper stickers and flags. From Florida to Washington, at sporting events of all kinds, you will hear “Let’s Go, Brandon” shouted in unison from the crowd. You may have seen TikTok’s trending hashtags. At school board meetings, “Lesco Brandon” is signing up to speak. Tesla owners are changing their car horns to proclaim, “Let’s Go, Brandon!” The phrase was the concluding remark of a speech given by one of Florida's representatives in Congress, while other congressmen are donning masks with the slogan.
Boston Herald

Lowry: Left has short memory in ‘Let’s go Brandon’ outrage

There’s a crisis afoot in the land — people are being rude to President Joe Biden. The trend of anti-Biden protestors chanting or holding signs saying “(Expletive) Joe Biden,” or the cleaner version that has come to signify the same thing, “Let’s go Brandon,” is being portrayed as a new low in American politics.
New York Post

From Virginia to Seattle, voters chant ‘Let’s go Brandon’ in Biden-snubbing election

Ten months into the Biden Era, the American electorate has spoken up, and it sounds a lot like a rowdy, fired-up crowd at a college football game:. The catchphrase of the year — a sanitized way of saying “F–k Joe Biden” that amounts to a dual-warhead cruise missile raining down equal contempt on both our blundering president and the media who shamelessly cover for him — is a three-word encapsulation of everything the voters had to say to Democrats Tuesday, from Puget Sound to Long Island Sound. The word “reeling” appeared in so many press accounts in descriptions of Democrats on Wednesday morning that the political news looked like an issue of Field & Stream.
cbs17

‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ snub of Biden goes viral as airline investigates pilot’s use of phrase

Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
kusi.com

GOP scores big election wins in California and across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins. This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race...
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
TODAY.com

'Let's Go Brandon' explained: A look at the phrase that became code for criticizing Biden

It’s been chanted at football games, printed on T-shirts and repeated by U.S. politicians — but what exactly is the meaning of the viral slogan “Let’s Go Brandon”?. The phrase began making the rounds in October following a race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast as the crowd behind him chanted something difficult to make out.
