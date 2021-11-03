Our view: Power through the post-COVID fatigue

Web Summit this year was an epic return of an offline gathering, after two years of lockdown. As always, Web Summit is a place to meet thousands of CEOs and investors, form collaborations, improve brand awareness, generate sales, and establish networking connections. Among the guests were Ayọ (fka Opal) Tometi (the co-founder of Black Lives Matter) and a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. To make the conference even more beneficial there is an app, which would be an essential thing attending this event. To get all the advantages from this conference, it’s better to attend not just as a visitor but to book a booth to represent your company’s interests. This way there is more chance to find valuable connections and increase awareness of your company’s performance.

