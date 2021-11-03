CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hunters In Northwestern Minnesota Urged To Sample Deer Following Suspected CWD Case

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDhyL_0cljQQOz00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in northwestern Minnesota has prompted state officials to implement voluntary sampling of all deer harvested in the area during this year’s firearms hunting season, which starts this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that preliminary results of a deer harvested near Climax, which is about 50 miles north of Moorhead, strongly indicate a CWD infection. Confirmation is expected next week.

According to officials, no CWD cases have yet been reported in wild or captive deer in the area. Although there was no sample requirement at the time, the hunter who killed the deer sent a sample to a private lab. When the results came back positive, he contacted the DNR.

“Thanks to this hunter’s early discovery, we have the chance to act quickly and be proactive,” said Seth Goreham, acting wildlife research manager for the DNR, in a statement.

CWD is a prion disease, and it is always fatal to animals it infects. There are no treatments or vaccines. While it’s currently known to affect deer and moose, studies suggest it could pose a risk to non-human primates, such as monkeys, if they eat meat from infected animals. According to the World Health Organization, it’s important to keep prion diseases from entering the food chain.

While symptoms of CWD may take years to show in infected animals, they include stumbling, listlessness, and dramatic weight loss, hence the name. The symptoms are caused by abnormal folding of proteins in the brain, which lead to brain damage and rapid degeneration until death.

As a result of the suspected case, the DNR is urging hunters near the North Dakota border, in permit areas 261 and 262, to leave samples at self-service stations in Neilsville and Climax. While these stations have yet to be established, details will soon be posted on the DNR website . Testing will be free for all deer harvested in these areas, as well as others designated as CWD control zones. The firearm season opener is Saturday.

So far, 118 CWD cases have been documented in Minnesota’s wild deer herd, most of them in the southeastern part of the state. The disease is also being managed near Bemidji, the Brainerd Lakes area, and the area south of the Twin Cities metro.

While CWD is relatively rare in Minnesota, it is found in about half of the U.S. and several other countries across the globe.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

More Than 300 Minnesota Lakes And Streams Added To ‘Impaired Waters’ List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More of Minnesota’s lakes and streams are reaching concerning levels of contamination, and it’s making swimming and fishing questionable in more places. New data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) shows there are 305 new bodies of water that qualify as “impaired,” bringing the total number of such lakes and streams in the state to 2,904. WCCO looked at what’s happening, and what Minnesotans can do to help. Water is Minnesota’s most famous attraction, and most Minnesotans have a favorite body of water. Lake Phalen is Thavy and Daniel Zumwalde’s favorite. “People watching here is pretty great,” said Daneil Zamwalde,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Pollution Officials Add 15 Bodies Of Water To Impaired Waters List

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution officials on Monday released a proposed impaired waters list for 2022, an update that included the addition of 15 northeastern and central Minnesota water bodies where fish have been contaminated with long-lasting chemicals. The 15 were added due to contamination with a family of widely used chemicals known as PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals “due to their inability to break down. It’s the first time water bodies outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have made the list due to PFAS contamination. A PFAS compound known as perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, can accumulate in fish and potentially cause...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Latest Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’ Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after warning that COVID-19 case numbers are among the highest seen this year, Minnesota health officials reported 7,173 additional cases and 20 more deaths. The Tuesday update from the Minnesota Department of Health contains data from over the weekend and is current as of Monday morning. There have now been 826,404 total positive cases recorded in the state since the pandemic began, with over 8,800 of those cases being reinfections. As for the death toll, 8,882 total deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota. One of the 20 newly reported deaths involved a person in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week

WHAT WE KNOW – First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week, possibly Thursday – Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning – Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of widespread snow from an Alberta clipper system WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will accumulate up north – When the flakes will first start falling – Where exactly the Alberta clipper system will hit MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans may want to enjoy the mild and dry night Tuesday before a change in the weather brings heavy rain, cooler temperatures and several possibilities for snow in...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Moorhead, MN
Lifestyle
City
Moorhead, MN
CBS Minnesota

Animal Control Company Warns Of Pet Poisonings In East Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning for pet owners: several cats and dogs have been found poisoned east of the metro. Companion Animal Control believes homeowners near Baytown, Lake Elmo and Hugo may have put poison out to keep rodents out of their homes. Companion is now warning people to watch their pets closely. Some common signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea and excessive drooling. If you suspect your animal has been poisoned, Companion recommends going to the vet immediately.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grant Money For Preventing Wolf Attacks Available To MN Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota livestock producers can now apply for additional grant money aimed at preventing wolf attacks. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced that $60,000 in new money is available, with applications due on Jan. 24, 2022. It’s the fifth round of funding through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants, which began in 2017. MDA says the grants provide reimbursement for approved practices that prevent wolves from attacking livestock, including guard animals, wolf-barriers and shelters. “Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts,” the MDA said in a release. Eighty percent of the project costs will be reimbursed by the grant. Grantees will be responsible for the remaining 20% of costs. For more information and to apply, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Governor Walz Celebrates Opening Of Newly-Expanded 12.5-Mile Stretch Of Highway 14

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  Governor Tim Walz attended a celebration event Tuesday for a newly-opened 12.5-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Highway 14 was expanded from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. Walz says the work to expand the highway dates back to his time in Congress and the death of his neighbor in Mankato. “Every Minnesotan deserves safe, dependable roads that get them home to their families. And for too long, Highway 14 has not been safe,” Walz said. “This long-awaited expansion of Highway 14 is the...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR Assists Deer Hunters In Chronic Wasting Disease Prevention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been an exciting morning for nearly half a million hunters in Minnesota. Firearms deer hunting opener is a family tradition for many, including Gov. Tim Walz. In a video on Twitter Walz says in part, “We know it’s time to bring family and friends together for this opportunity to enjoy the incredible blessings we have in our natural resources. So, big thank you to all the landowners, all the hunters, DNR for what they do, and remember, each of us can do something to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.” Mark Iseminger has been hunting for several...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Season#Chronic Wasting Disease#Animals#Wcco#Cwd#Dnr#Neilsville
CBS Minnesota

Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coronavirus is widespread among white-tailed deer in Iowa, according to new research. Penn State University researchers and wildlife officials in Iowa found that over 80% of deer in their samples tested positive for the virus, showing that it’s spreading very rapidly. That’s for samples taken from April 2020 through January 2021. There’s no evidence to suggest deer-to-human transmission, researchers said. According to the study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, the COVID-19 transmissions amongst deer in Iowa “likely resulted from multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” Researchers said the findings show the need for a “robust...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘The Best News:’ U.S. Opens Land Border To Canada, Welcomes International Visitors From Several Countries

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The United States on Monday allowed for the first time in 20 months nonessential travelers from several countries across the world, including visitors in Canada who have been barred from driving across the border to Minnesota. It’s a move welcomed by friends and family of our state’s northern neighbors and a tourism industry eager to rebound. The U.S. is requiring proof of vaccination in order for international visitors to enter by land, and vaccination status plus a negative COVID-19 test if traveling by plane. For Suzanne Wilson, who now lives in Rochester, the re-opening of the northern border...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Sees More Deer Collisions In November Compared To Other Months

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Most Minnesotans have at least one story about hitting or almost hitting a deer while driving. There are more deer car collisions in November than any other month. In the past five years, there have been over 6,200 deer-related crashes in Minnesota, though an estimated two-thirds go unreported. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office “We still see deaths unfortunately from deer crashes. We’ve seen 18 in the last five years from deer crashes and 15 of those have been motorcyclists,” said Gordon Shank, Public Information Officer for the Minnesota State Patrol. The ‘Don’t Veer for Deer’ slogan still rings true. State Patrol says to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How To Keep Your Kids Warm & Safe In Car Seats Without Bulky Coats

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the cold makes its way to Minnesota and western Wisconsin, you want to make sure your child is warm. But how do know if their coat is safe for a car seat? The American Academy of Pediatrics says bulky clothing, like winter coats and snowsuits, should not be worn underneath the harness of a car seat. Trauma prevention specialist Julie Philbrook says the issue with many winter coats is the unseen gap they create between the car seat harness and the child. “We want this harness to have as much contact with the body as possible, and as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

Marlana Mogensen, 66, Killed In McLeod County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a cargo truck in McLeod County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marlana Mogensen of Howard Lake was heading south on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township when her car collided with a cargo truck heading east on Highway 7. Mogensen died at the scene. The 25-year-old cargo truck driver was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright Shooting: Judge Overseeing Officer’s Trial Allows Live Broadcasting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The judge overseeing the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has ruled that news organizations will be allowed to live broadcast the proceedings. In a Tuesday filing, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu ordered that video and audio recording and live broadcasting will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial session. Any recordings made will be able to be broadcast, re-broadcast or viewed on demand. The only proceedings not subject to audio recording will be sidebar discussions, although they will be allowed to be captured on video. Chu noted in the filing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Midtown Greenway Users Petition Minneapolis To Redo ‘Crappy’ Job

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition to get the city of Minneapolis to re-pave an already re-paved trail. A couple of weeks ago, the city completed the 2.6 mile resurfacing of the Midtown Greenway. The trail is a signature corridor that runs through the entire city. However, after a half-million-dollar re-pavement project between Burnham Trail and 5th Avenue South, trail users want the city to redo the job. “As soon as I rode it for the first time, I knew something was wrong.” said Steve Brandt. “You get a lot of vibration, edges aren’t all the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Facing Rider, Driver Shortages, Metro Transit Announces Cuts To Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has kept running throughout the pandemic, but there are fewer riders and fewer drivers on board. The Transportation Committee says ridership is still down from 2019 levels, and they’re down dozens of operators. That’s causing them to miss trips on both buses and the light rails. So, starting early next month, you might notice some changes. Metro Transit is cutting its service by about 5%. That will reduce or eliminate 54 routes. The committee is hoping to still get 20 more operators hired by then, which would put them at about 60 people below full staff. If you’re interested in one of those jobs, there will be a hiring event on Saturday, and next Tuesday. You can learn more about the work, and how the changes might impact your commute, by clicking here.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ceremonial Signing Held For Bill Codifying Minnesota’s Relationship With Tribal Governments

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan held a ceremonial bill signing Monday with tribal leaders and state lawmakers in honor of a bill affirming Minnesota’s relationship with tribal governments. “We are working every day to ensure that state government works in a different, better way. A way that understands and honors tribal sovereignty. A way that allows more consistent and productive coordination and communication between state agencies and tribal nations,” the governor said, in a statement. The bill codifies government-to-government relations, affirming tribal sovereignty, requiring state agencies to have tribal-state liaisons, and mandating tribal-state relations...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I Feel Like He’s Forgotten About’: MN Woman Seeks Answers In Husband’s COVID Death At Air Force Base

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota wife is questioning her husband’s medical care after he became the first active duty Air Force member to die of COVID-19. Technical Sergeant Michael Morris was 36 when he died in January, alone in his home on base in Aviano, Italy. Months later, questions remain. WCCO looked into what happened that’s left his family waiting for answers. Amanda Morris admits to taking one day at a time. It’s the only real option she has raising a 13-, 11- and 5-year-old at home after losing her husband. Michael Morris had no underlying conditions. He called for help from his house on an...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural Minnesota

LOWRY, Minn. (WCCO) — A farmer in western Minnesota has a YouTube channel that’s approaching 1 million subscribers. Zach Johnson farms near the town of Lowry, but he’s best known for what he posts online. During harvest season, Johnson gravitates towards two things — his crops and his camera. It’s why he’s known as the Millennial Farmer. “I’m 37, so I’m an elderly millennial,” Johnson said. Millennial Farmer also happens to be the name of the YouTube channel he started five years ago. At first, he just wanted to give people a glimpse into rural America. “I had one video do 100,000 views...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds Volunteer In Search Of Missing Wisconsin Mother Ashley Miller

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About 300 people gathered in northeastern Minnesota Sunday in search of a mother who went missing on Sept. 23. Ashley Miller, 33, was last seen near the Lake Lena community, just 24 miles away from Hinkley. “She’s all about family, especially her four beautiful kids, her mom, brother and sister who miss her tremendously,” said Carrie Miller, Ashely Miller’s aunt. Credit: Greenfield Communications Miller’s family say there’s been private search parties but Sunday marked the first public search effort. “Over the last two days, we had a crash course from some very professional resources who helped us plot out what everyone does,” explained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy