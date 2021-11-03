CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

John Fagot, Legendary Promo Exec for Columbia, Capitol and Hollywood Records, Dies At 78

By Roy Trakin
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ST2M2_0cljQOsl00

John Fagot, a legendary and popular promotion executive at Columbia, Capitol and Hollywood Records over the course of a four-decade career, has died. He was 78; no cause of death has been announced.

A warm Southerner with a self-effacing humor — as befits a man with his unusual surname, which he never shied away from — Fagot was widely beloved in the industry.

The Atlanta native started out in the mailroom at CBS Records in Atlanta in the mid-‘70s, moving up to local promotion manager for Columbia for Atlanta, the Carolinas and Dallas. He became the label’s national director of singles promotion in 1984 and was upped to VP two years later, leading the charge for Bruce Springsteen’s 15-times-platinum “Born in the U.S.A.” album and its five singles.

Not long after, Capitol Records named him VP of promotion, a post he held for several years, before moving over to Hollywood Records. He served as senior director of digital initiative for the Radio & Records trade publication from 2005-2009 and later as a consultant for Webspins, a company that monitors peer-to-peer services.

He graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning in 1972 before going to work for CBS Records upon graduation. His sense of humor was always front and center, including famously posing nude for a centerfold in Hits magazine.

Not surprisingly, some of his many friends stepped forward with tributes.

All Access president/publisher Joel Denver recalled, “I’d known and laughed with John for years. Every time we’d chat, he’d crack me up. A warm, sunny man credibility and so much personal love and support from his many friends, label teammates, and his family. When I opened the doors on All Access , he was one of my first clients and always a supporter.”

Former Hollywood Records promotion executive Jesus Garber said, “For those of you blessed to have worked in the real music business in the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, John was a star pop promotion man.”

Ex-Capitol GM Lou Mann wrote, “John made it so much fun, but he got the job done. He had a great sense of humor, and I could always count on him.”

“John Fagot was one of the most effective and passionate friends and music executives I have known,” said Steve Kingston, president of WRNR in Annapolis. “With John, it was a partnership; him and his label, his artist and our business. He once delivered Paul McCartney to Z100, and John made it clear to Paul that he should not only appear on air, but also take a picture not with me, but and the entire staff… Paul obliged. In the world of radio and music, John helped create once in a lifetime magic for his artists, and our audiences.”

Former Geffen chief Eddie Rosenblatt’s son Steve added, “Just a great guy to work with. You always wanted to be around John. Funny, charming and smart. An old-time promotion guy who did it with a style all his own.”

Veteran journalist Geoff Mayfield said, “For all the rich stories he could entertain you with about rock star moments and radio promotion adventures, his cool quotient soared immensely when he mentioned, almost as an aside, he’d marched with Martin Luther King, Jr.”

He is survived by his daughter Mary, an art director who is head of creative at Imprint Projects, a son, Chris, an account executive at Rightsline, and wife Lucy.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

John Fagot, Veteran Promo Exec, Dies at 78

“John was the consummate record man, beloved by everyone in the industry. But he was so much more than that; he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many,” Capitol Records said in a statement provided to Billboard. “He played an important role in establishing the legacy of Capitol Records and his contributions will endure. As sad as we are today, thinking of John can’t help but make us smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. John will be missed.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Martin Luther King
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Examiner

Legendary local comedian dies at 94

Mort Sahl, who confronted Eisenhower-era cultural complacency with acid stage monologues, delivering biting social commentary in the guise of a stand-up comedian and thus changing the nature of both stand-up comedy and social commentary, died on Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, California, near San Francisco. He was 94.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Records#Radio#Cbs Records#Music Business#Columbia#Southerner#Vp#Capitol Records#The Radio Records#Webspins#Georgia State University#Hits#Access
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy