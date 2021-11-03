Bo McNally scouts Stanford and previews the Utes trip to The Farm

Kade Warner spent the first four seasons of his college career at Nebraska. Though that’s part of his past now that he’s a member of Kansas State’s football program, Monday’s news out of Lincoln didn’t escape Warner’s attention: Embattled head coach Scott Frost would return for a fifth season, albeit under a restructured contract. And just hours after that announcement came down, Frost fired four assistants (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco), all of whom Frost considered friends.
