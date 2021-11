The debate about climate change has shifted from reality and cause to what we must do about it. We know its impact will be huge and building seawalls and elevating roads are bandaids and short-term thinking. We must drastically cut emissions from burning fossil fuels. Using electric vehicles is nice but does very little because ~70% of electricity comes from burning fossils. Fortunately, there is a non-regulatory, free-market solution that will work: pricing carbon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO