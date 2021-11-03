CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Paid leave, immigration, tax changes added to Biden bill

By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats added a new paid family leave program, immigrant work permits and a state-and-local...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

Biden's infrastructure bill passed Congress. Here's what's in it for you

Stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package just passed Congress and waiting for President Joe Biden's signature would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which cleared both houses of Congress last week, is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet and building better airports. (It doesn't include checks earmarked for you, but that could come in a later bill -- see below for more details.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Dissident Republicans must leave the GOP unless they want to enable it

News reports suggest that House Republicans might strip 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments. Shocking? Not so much. Meanwhile, in criticizing the legislative redistricting plan from Illinois Democrats that leaves him out in the cold, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Rolling Stone:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Election#Ap#House#Democrats#Digital Subscription
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Will monthly child tax credit payments continue in 2022? Their future rests on Biden’s Build Back Better bill

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan—the third and final stimulus package aimed at combating the COVID-19 crisis. For the 2021 tax season, it temporarily upped the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per dependent ages 6 to 17, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. And unlike previous years, up to half of that money could come early through monthly $250 or $300 checks sent between July and December.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Daily

US-funded child care aid nearing reality with Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women — and some men — in Congress have been fighting for government child care assistance for almost 80 years. With President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social services package, they are as close as they have ever been to winning. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
EDUCATION
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy