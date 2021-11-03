CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram is down as Twitter Cards launch

 6 days ago
It would appear to be a total coincidence that Instagram would announce new Twitter Cards the same day as their service is knocked out for a significant amount of time. The announcement was made by the official Instagram account on Twitter at approximately 12:19 PM central time on November 3, 2021, and according to Down Detector, Instagram issues started at right around 12:30.

Instagram shared at just after noon that users can now use Twitter Card previews for Instagram posts. This means that when you post an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of said post will appear for all to see. So long as they’re using the most updated version of the Twitter app, a preview for said Instagram post will appear.

Again, it’s highly unlikely that the two releases are related, but Instagram is having some issues today for quite a few users. If one heads to the main Instagram home page, their news feed will likely not appear. Instead, they’ll more than likely see the “Sorry, this page isn’t available” note with the addition: “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

If one visits an individual home page on Instagram, they’ll likely have more luck. This would indicated that Instagram is having issues with serving content in real time, but that cached content is sticking around as it should in a situation such as this.

It would also appear that Instagram direct messaging (DMs) are non-functional. This also seems to be true of Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. This is generally how this sort of thing happens – when one goes down, the rest go with it, as the whole bunch are part of the same company.

Almost exactly a month ago, Facebook and Instagram had a similar sort of outage. According to Meta on October 28, 2021, “the names of the apps that we build – Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp – will remain the same.” It is unlikely that a name change would result in a more reliable service, despite the umbrella company’s changing mission. This does not bode well for the metaverse that Meta is aiming to deliver.

Related
SlashGear

Meta Company lashes out at Facebook over name change in public letter

Meta Company, not to be mistaken with the newly announced Meta rebranding of Facebook, has published a letter about the latter company’s name change, accusing the social media giant of making lowball offers for its domains and trademark. According to the Chicago-based Meta Company, it rejected these offers, but Facebook went on to announce its Meta rebrand regardless.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Facebook tests paid subgroups with subscriptions and exclusive content

During its Communities Summit 2021 live-streamed event, Facebook revealed plans to roll out subgroups to its larger Groups platform. With this feature, Groups members will be able to break out into smaller, more niche groups that narrow the scope of what members talk about. This can, for example, be used to talk about a specific novel within a larger Group about books.
INTERNET
SlashGear

WhatsApp might soon use Meta’s consolidated Novi payment system

When Facebook announced it would be called Meta forevermore (or at least until the next rebranding), it wasn’t just renaming the company. It was also broadcasting its bigger and somewhat more worrying ambitions to take over the world through a metaverse platform. It did also announce that it would unify some of its brands, especially those revolving around its money-related services under Novi. Now the effects of those changes might be coming soon to WhatsApp, and it could have some repercussions for the messaging service’s users.
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
INTERNET
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook Messenger down: Facebook and Instagram messaging apps come back online after outage

The second major outage in as many months is underway for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.Users around the world have complained of issues with sending, receiving and accessing their direct messages across the three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.The last time the apps were down, it took several hours before the problems could be resolved and normal service resumed.There is yet to be any official word about what caused the apps to stop functioning properly. The last time they stopped working, it took more than a day after the outage for the reason behind it to be revealed. On that occasion, it was caused by a maintenance worker inputting some faulty code.More than 100 billion messages are sent across Facebook’s family of apps each day, with Instagram and Messenger sharing the same underlying infrastructure.You can follow all the latest updates on the outage right here.
INTERNET
Morristown Minute

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning&nbsp;advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and&nbsp;Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.&nbsp;
Light Reading

Facebook to snub older users, go search for youth

Facebook will make "significant changes in the next year" to reverse its fast decline in younger users, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a conference call. Making more of its short-form Reels, a format borrowed from TikTok, will be one example of the platform's plans for "retooling" itself "to make serving young adults the north star, rather than optimising for the larger number of older people," he said.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook down: Users report issues with Messenger and Instagram

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger appear to be down for users around the world.The outage began at around 5.30pm GMT (1.30pm EST), though it only appears to impact certain features of the apps. It comes just weeks after a major outage for the company, which recently changed its name to Meta. In October, all three apps stopped working for users for several hours, as well as the Meta-owned WhatsApp.:: Read our live coverage of the outage here ::Thousands of outage reports were recorded by website health checker DownDetector, with users complaining of being unable to view, send or receive direct...
INTERNET
Forbes

Facebook Dives Headfirst Into The Metaverse

Yesterday, after keeping the social media world on edge all week, Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally made the announcement. For the first time since 2005, the Facebook parent company will be undergoing a name change. And it’s not just the moniker that Zuckerberg wants to rebrand, but the future and focus of his company from bottom to top.
INTERNET
iotgadgets.com

Facebook is Stealing Your iPhone's Data

A new issue has occurred, where Facebook is secretly harvesting data from iPhone users. There's also another issue, the users can't stop the tracking unless they delete the app. Facebook was caught red-handed, as they secretly harvested data from your iPhone, without users having any say about them doing it....
CELL PHONES
