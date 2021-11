NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Two Naperville men, graduates of Neuqua Valley High School, were among the eight people killed in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek were best friends since elementary school, growing up together in Naperville, before heading off to separate colleges. Patino was a big fan […]

