Chicago, IL

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
Tennessee Lookout

Battle lines drawn over governor’s education funding review

Gov. Bill Lee and supporters call his statewide review of Tennessee’s K-12 funding formula an effort to target money to fit each student’s needs. Critics, in contrast, say it is an effort to fast track and funnel state dollars to private schools if the Tennessee Supreme Court approves the governor’s education savings account program. At […] The post Battle lines drawn over governor’s education funding review appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SFGate

Supreme Court mulls religion on death row

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - God's ways are often mysterious, and so Jan Trujillo doesn't spend much time wondering why she and other members of Second Baptist Church were called to minister to the men of Texas's death row. "We could do something different. Yeah, of course we could," she said...
fox2detroit.com

Federal workers offer first test of Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to...
News 12

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
10TV

Ohio AG ‘glad’ over court stay on federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Attorney General says he is ‘glad’ with a Louisiana federal court ruling Saturday to temporarily freeze President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The mandate was set to go into effect on Jan. 4. “We're very excited,” Yost told 10TV. “This...
insidernj.com

Redistricting Commission Testimony: Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter

I would first like to thank the individuals who have accepted the most critical position of serving on the Redistricting Commission. As a citizen, whose legislative district was designed to be a full minority district during the 2010 Census, I am hyper-aware of the gravity of the pivotal decisions made by the panel and their impact on the future of legislative representation in New Jersey. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the residents who took time during the pandemic to complete the Census. Also, a special thanks to members of the NJ Legislative Black Caucus who amplified the critical importance of a complete count; denounced the myths; and pushed through the barriers in hard-to-count areas across the state in partnership with countless civic organizations and individuals.
WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

