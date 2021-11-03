I would first like to thank the individuals who have accepted the most critical position of serving on the Redistricting Commission. As a citizen, whose legislative district was designed to be a full minority district during the 2010 Census, I am hyper-aware of the gravity of the pivotal decisions made by the panel and their impact on the future of legislative representation in New Jersey. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the residents who took time during the pandemic to complete the Census. Also, a special thanks to members of the NJ Legislative Black Caucus who amplified the critical importance of a complete count; denounced the myths; and pushed through the barriers in hard-to-count areas across the state in partnership with countless civic organizations and individuals.

